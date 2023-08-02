Destiny 2: How to get high-stat armor during Solstice

Destiny 2’s Solstice event is a limited-time engagement within the famed looter shooter as Guardians gather up to celebrate their accomplishments during the year. Its player base saw some significant changes in 2022 and remained intact during this year’s merriment. It is also during this D2 event that players get the chance to acquire some powerful armor that will prove useful in fighting off the constant threats that come their way.

Now, these armor pieces are already powerful on their own, but they can be buffed up further. This guide will help you get high-stat armor during this Solstice event.

Acquiring high-stat armor during Destiny 2’s Solstice

Time to stack up those stats. (Credits: Bungie)

As mentioned, it is during this Solstice event in Destiny 2 that Guardians can get powerful armor pieces. In order for you to get high-stat armor pieces, you need to first get a Solstice armor.

For that, you can participate in the activity dubbed Bonfire Bash within D2’s European Aerial Zone. It is a requisite, though, to head over to everybody’s favorite grandma, Eva Levante. She will be handing you over your first set of Solstice armor after you accomplished a short quest.

Once you’ve received your first Solstice armor from Evan Levante, you can now join in the Bonfire Bash. Taking part in this Destiny 2 activity gives you the chance to acquire new Solstice armor.

After you’ve collected the armor piece in the aforementioned activity, you can now choose which of them you plan on upgrading. Powering up those is done through Kindling and Silver Ash.

It is worth noting that the former is a limited resource, unlike the latter, which can be obtained by burning those Silver Leaves while playing Bonfire Bash. There are only 19 challenges for this edition of the event, not to mention that some may grant a few Kindling items while others may not. As for the Silver Leaves, you might want to stock up on those.

Upgrading the Solstice Armor

Now that you’ve decided on what armor piece to upgrade, time to buff up that piece. To fully upgrade an armor piece, you need to do it three times.

There's nothing to worry about since you don’t need to upgrade every piece of armor that you get. Once the armor is fully stacked, the next armor piece you’ll be getting for that slot will be fully upgraded as well. It is worth noting though, that the abovementioned is done per character, so you have to go through it for your Titan, Hunter, and Warlock.

It is highly suggested to focus on event challenges for greater chances of getting those Kindling during this Destiny 2 limited-time event. For those unaware, your armor piece will give off that glow after its final Kindling upgrade.

Also, keep an eye on the opportunity to have the option to select a specific stat for a significant upgrade (minimum of 20) of your choice. Another tip is to make sure that two of the stats are on their highest possible values. In line with this, the Ghost Shell armor mod will also influence the stat of your newly upgraded armor.

And that concludes how you can get high-stat armor during Destiny 2’s limited-time event. Check out Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 stuff and features on other third-person shooters.