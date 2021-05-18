Destiny 2 New Gear Customization Quest: Tying It All Together

With the start of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer, new quests and features dropped that add a little more spice and jive to the game that guardians around the world love.

A popular addition that sprung out of the latest season is the ability for players to change the appearance of their gear with an item called an Ornament that can be applied in the inventory tab. To obtain an Ornament in Destiny 2 and do so, players must complete the quest "Tying It All Together," an easy-to-complete task involving minimal conflict.

Destiny 2: Tying it all together

Begin in the Tower by talking to Ada-1 or Banshee-44, who will usher to Ada-1. After seeking her in the Annex, deep in the Tower, she will start off by sending players to Europa to collect items. They eventually lead to the player obtaining a new crating material called Synthweave for her to use the Armor Synthesis System, the Loom. Synthweave relates more to a currency than a material, for it unlocks a legendary armor piece into a Universal Armor Ornament.

Also Read: Destiny 2 crossplay: Release date, beta information, supported platforms, and more

Once a player has collected enough of the material, the next step actually takes place in the inventory. Inside the character menu, select the "Appearance Subscreen" tab by pressing the S key on PC or down on the D-pad for the console. Select "Appearance Customization" on the right side of the screen. Once there, scroll through the Ornament options for the desired armor piece and simply unlock the new look with the right amount of Synthweave. With a shiny new coat of fashion applied, the quest is complete and lets you how to walk around in style.

Image Credits: Games Radar

The hardest part of this quest is navigating the character screen in the Destiny 2 menu to the correct location. While the interface for a guardian is relatively self-explanatory and well labeled, it's easy to get lost in the subscreens upon subscreens.

After completing the quest, the player can then start to gather their own materials for more Ornaments outside of the quest in Destiny 2. Something as simple as farming enemies that drop Synthstrands in Destint 2 will lead to a bounty for Synthcords which can be used at the Loom to craft Synthweave.

Also Read: How to get decrypted data in Destiny 2