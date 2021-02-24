Detective Panda vs Falco in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Pets have an important role to play in Garena Free Fire. They have special abilities that give players a significant advantage on the virtual battleground, thereby influencing the gameplay.

This article compares two Free Fire pets, Detective Panda and Falco, to determine which is better.

Also Read: Loud Coringa’s Garena Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Falco in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has a great ability called Panda's Blessings. At its default level, this ability can restore 4 HPs with each kill in Free Fire.

Advertisement

When maximized to pet level 7 and skill level 3, Panda can recover 10HPs with every kill.

Falco's ability - Skyline Spree

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has an ability called Skyline Spree. At its base level, the ability provides a 15 percent rise in gliding speed and a 25 percent increase in diving speed after the parachute opens. These effects apply to the whole squad.

At level 7, the gliding speed is increased by 45 percent, while the diving speed is enhanced by 50 percent.

Verdict: Which pet is better?

Advertisement

Both Detective Panda and Falco are great pets for players to have on their Free Fire journey. However, when one considers usage on the ground, the former is a better option than the latter.

While Falco can help players in early fights by increasing the diving speed, Panda offers more useful benefits on the ground as its ability can restore HPs with every kill.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also Read: 50 best Free Fire pet names with symbols in February 2021