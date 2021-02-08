Detective Panda vs Night Panther in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both pets for Clash Squad

Garena Free Fire has reached new heights in the gaming industry, and much of its credit goes to the special features that the game offers to its players.

One such aspect of the game is the inclusion of pets that possess some unique abilities. They help players on the battleground, thus giving them a significant advantage along with the benefits of having a character with abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade game modes in Free Fire. This article compares two of the most sought-after pets, Detective Panda and Night Panther, to find out who's a better pick for this mode.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Night Panther in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

The Detective Panda has a very interesting ability called Panda's Blessings, which is also very useful on the battleground.

The ability can restore 4HP upon kill. As he is maximized to pet level 7, his ability also increases significantly and can restore 10HP upon kill at his maximum potential.

Night Panther's ability - Weight Training

Night Panther in Free Fire

The Night Panther also has a beneficial ability in the game called Weight Training. At his initial level, he can increase 15 inventory space of the player.

When maximized to level 7, his highest potential is unlocked and can increase the inventory space of the player up to 45.

Verdict: Which is a better pet?

Both the Detective Panda and the Night Panther are available in the "Pet" section of the game and can be bought with 699 diamonds.

The two pets are quite useful for the players on the battleground. However, regarding the usefulness and viability in the Clash Squad mode, the Detective Panda will be a better option to choose over the Night Panther.

The Detective Panda is a better pick over the Night Panther because the Clash Squad matches are short and intense, and players don't get enough time to heal themselves.

The Detective Panda is the right choice, offering the players HP upon each kill in the rounds, gradually increasing their HPs.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

