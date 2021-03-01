Detective Panda vs Night Panther in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Pets play a crucial role in Garena Free Fire. Like the in-game characters, they have special abilities that significantly help players in their quest for victory on the virtual battleground.

Detective Panda and Night Panther are two of the most popular pets in Free Fire. This article will compare their abilities to determine who is a better pick in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Night Panther in Free Fire

Detective Panda

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings.

At the base level, this ability can restore 4HP upon each kill. When maximized to level 7, it can restore 10HP upon each kill.

Night Panther

Night Panther has an ability called Weight Training. At the base level, this ability can increase a player's inventory space by 15.

When maximized to level 7, it can increase the inventory space of the player up to 45.

Verdict: Which is a better pet?

Based on their abilities, Detective Panda is a better character than Night Panther in Garena Free Fire.

While Night Panther's ability to increase inventory space might help players during early fights, Detective Panda's ability is far more useful as it offers HP restoration upon each kill on the battleground. This HP boost will be very useful to the player during intense combat.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

