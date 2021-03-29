Detective Panda vs Ottero: Which Free Fire pet is the better healer in the game?

Garena Free Fire includes plenty of pets and characters. While most players know the importance of characters in free Fire, pets are also equally important to aid players on the ground alongside the characters.

There are several pets in the game that possess many unique abilities. However, it is a well-known fact that healing abilities are always considered one of the most beneficial Battle Royale game abilities. This healing potential can be found in Detective Panda and Ottero's skills in Free Fire.

This article will compare Ottero and Detective panda's abilities to see which one of them has a better healing ability in Free Fire.

Analyzing and assessing the abilities of Ottero and Detective Panda in Free Fire

Ottero's ability - Double Blubber

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero possesses the ability called Double Blubber. Players can use this ability to restore EP by using a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit. The amount of EP recovered is 35% of the restored HP.

The number of EPs converted improves to 65% at its maximum pet level 7.

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Panda's Blessings is a remarkable skill that Detective Panda possesses. The ability to recover 4 HP with each kill at its default level (level 1).

However, when maximized, Panda's Blessings will restore 10 HP per kill at Panda's maximum pet level (level 7).

Conclusion: Which is a better healer?

Both Ottero and Detective Panda have tremendous healing abilities that support players during crucial moments on the ground. Ottero and Panda's abilities are very different, like their use.

In terms of simplicity and viability, Ottero's ability is much easier to use as it recovers EP when the users apply a treatment gun or medkit. However, better effectiveness and better results are offered by Detective Panda. It directly restores the HPs of the player whenever he/she makes a kill.

The only drawback of Panda's ability is that it requires the players to kill an opponent with the pet, which is not always a viable option in most circumstances.

Ottero and Panda are both useful, but in different situations and circumstances. Detective Panda is the best healer in Clash Squad mode, while Ottero is an effective healer in Free Fire's ranked mode matches.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.