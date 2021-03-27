Detective Panda vs Spirit Fox: Which Free Fire pet is better for Clash Squad mode?

Pets play an important role in Free Fire. They serve as companions for players on the battleground and help them defeat opponents with their special abilities.

Detective Panda and Spirit Fox are two popular pets in Free Fire. This article compares their abilities to see which one of them is a better choice for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings. At its default level, the ability will recover 4 HP with each kill.

At pet level 7, Panda's Blessings will recover 10 HP per kill.

Spirit Fox's ability - Well Fed

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

At its default level, Spirit Fox has the ability to regenerate an additional 4HP whenever the player is using a medical pack.

Spirit Fox will restore an additional 10 HP with a health pack if it is maximized to pet level 7.

Conclusion: Which pet is better for Clash Squad?

Both Spirit Fox and Detective Panda are great characters for classic and ranked matches in Free Fire. However, when it comes to the Clash Squad mode, Detective Panda is a much better choice than Spirit Fox.

Clash Squad matches are usually short and intense. Players do not always get a chance to apply med kits in the game, making Spirit Fox's ability essentially useless.

It is easier to restore HP using Detective Panda's ability since players will almost always secure a kill in the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

