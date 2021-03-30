Detective Panda vs Spirit Fox: Which Free Fire pet is the better healer in the game?

Garena Free Fire features lots of pets and characters. While most players are aware of the value Free Fire characters bring to the table, pets are sometimes overlooked. However, pets can also significantly support players on the field.

Several domestic animals have many special abilities in the game. But healing skills are always the most advantageous for obvious reasons. Detective Panda and Spirit Fox are two characters who have healing abilities.

This article will compare Spirit Fox and Detective Panda's abilities to see which one has a better healing ability in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Panda's Blessings is an excellent talent that this pet possesses. The potential to restore 4 HP at its default level (level 1) every time a player kills an opponent is truly remarkable.

However, if maximized, the Panda Blessings restores 10 HP per kill at pet level 7.

Spirit Fox's ability - Well Fed

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Spirit Fox can regenerate an additional 4HP while using a basic health kit at its initial stages. This ability is known as Well Fed.

However, Spirit Fox can recover 10 extra HP by using a health pack if maximized to pet level 7.

Conclusion: Who is a better healer?

Spirit Fox and Detective Panda have incredible healing powers that aid players during critical moments on the field. But Fox and Panda's skills and their applications differ vastly.

Fox's capacity is easier to use and feasible because it restores HP as soon as a medkit is used. Detective Panda, on the other hand, has greater utility with quick results. The player's HP will immediately recover with every kill.

However, the only downside of Panda's skill is that it activates only after the player kills an opponent, which is not always feasible.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.