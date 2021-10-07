DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Beyond Gaming - League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

DFM and BYG will clash in the second-last game of group B in the League of Legends Play-In stage, and the stakes are high in terms of placement. Both teams will qualify for round 2 after UOL tanked with a 0-3 performance.
Even if UOL manages to beat C9 on the final game and BYG loses, BYG will still hold the tiebreaker over the Unicorns. DFM could wrap up second place with a win. The team won't advance to first place since it lost to C9 on Day 1, but can still finish 3-1 to beat out Galatasary.
If DFM loses, 3 teams will be tied at 2-2 with a win over the other team, locking them together. However, if DFM can pull out a win, it'll take second place, GS will take third, and BYG will take fourth.
Predictions and statistics for DFM vs BYG that League of Legends fans need to know
DetonatioN FocusMe played an impressive game against Galatasary and learned a lesson after taking a beating from Cloud9. The team's main issue against the League of Legends standard-bearer for the LCS, was the terrible draft.
DFM's fate depends on which team shows up to play. Regardless, the team will probably take this match against BYG and move on to third place, as many people are predicting.
BYG has had to rely on Doggo in all 3 matches, and the strategy has only worked once. Hence, a need to re-adjust the game plan moving into the second round. If DFM takes this match, it will take second place, and leave BYG and GS to fight it out in third and fourth place.
DFM needs to stick to their fundamental mechanics that revolve around Aria and Yutapon. These two players can easily carry DFM to meet levels of gameplay that teams like C9 can pull off.
The DFM vs. BYG League of Legends match will take place early on October 7, at 9 am EST, and fans can watch it on the League of Legends Twitch page and esports website.
No subs have been announced yet, so here's what each team will look like heading into tomorrow's game:
DFM
- Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase
- Jungle - Mun "Steal" Geon-yeong
- Mid - Lee "Aria" Ga-eul
- ADC - Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura
- Support - Yang "Gaeng" Gwang-woo
BYG
- Top - Wu "Liang" Liang-Te
- Jungle - Huang "HuSha" Zi-Wei
- Mids - Huang "Husky" Chin-Cheng or Chien "Maoan" Mao-An
- ADC - Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan
- Support - Chu Wu "Kino" Hsin-Jung
