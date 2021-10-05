DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9 League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, live stream, and more

League of Legends' DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM) will face off against North American powerhouse Cloud9 in their second game of round 1 in the Play-In stage for Worlds. After having to face Unicorns of Love, DFM will have a tougher game to close out Day 1. Cloud9 made an impressive run in the LCS Summer playoffs by winning 3 straight series, including a battle with TSM, who has represented NA in many international events.

Cloud9 is familiar with these types of situations and may be poised to kick start their League of Legends 2021 Worlds run after taking a beating back in the MSI. DFM will be making their first Worlds appearance, so C9's experience on the big stage may aid them greatly. However, since DFM will be playing 2 games in one day, they might be warmed up for C9, or they could find themselves burnt out if they spend all their energy fending off UOL.

Predictions and statistics for C9 vs. DFM that League of Legends fans need to know

According to Alacrity.gg, Cloud9 is ranked pretty high on the power scale when compared to all of the other League of Legends Worlds teams. DFM is skilled and ready to fight, but expect Cloud9 to take this win by the end of it. C9 could easily finish in first or second place if they can pull themselves together, but other veteran analysts state that C9 might not even make it to the group stage later on.

Cloud9's Luka "Perkz" Perković will look to continue his dominance in the mid lane. If he and Fudge can synchronize well together, Cloud9 plays a strong League of Legends match. However, there have been multiple occasions where Fudge has let his team down with passive play and poor performances. So far this season, Cloud9 seems to be a feast or famine team, winning by great margins and losing when they shouldn't.

The Japanese League of Legends team DFM, led by their mid laner and ADC will have to resort to safe playing and perfect communication when having to deal with C9's jungler, Robert "Blaber" Huang, who has been one of the best NA junglers when he shows up to play. On the other hand, Blaber has missed some key objectives in the past where it really mattered, so Cloud9 will essentially hold their own fate. If they manage to cross their t's and dot their i's well enough, they should come out on top. It's just a matter of which version of Cloud9 decides to show up that day.

Thorin @Thorin Edward @EdwardCarryLoL Exactly 3 years ago today Exactly 3 years ago today https://t.co/8KzmykmT90 Never forget that the C9 who made S8 Worlds semis (best ever NA result there) went to five games in the play-in with LCL team Gambit and the legendary Diamondprox and Edward. twitter.com/EdwardCarryLoL… Never forget that the C9 who made S8 Worlds semis (best ever NA result there) went to five games in the play-in with LCL team Gambit and the legendary Diamondprox and Edward. twitter.com/EdwardCarryLoL…

DFM and C9 haven't played each other all year, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 with both League of Legends teams striving to surpass the other.

North American League of Legends fans are eager to see one of their home teams build a nice run in the 2021 Worlds, and it all starts on October 5, at 1 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Here are the starting line-ups for both the League of Legends teams who will square off on October 5th.

C9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

Also Read

DFM

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Jungle - Mun "Steal" Geon-yeong

Mid - Lee "Aria" Ga-eul

ADC - Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura

Support - Yang "Gaeng" Gwang-woo

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will bring home a win? DetonatioN FocusMe Cloud 9 0 votes so far