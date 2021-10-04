Unicorns of Love vs. DetonatioN FocusMe League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction, head to head, live stream, and more

The League of Legends Play-In stages start on October 5, 2021, with eight matches lined up and ready to kick off the 2021 Worlds Tournament. A 'League of Legends Continental League' (LCL) team, Unicorns of Love (UOL), is set to face off against DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM) from the 'League of Legends Japan League' (LJL). The result will decide which team will proceed to the group stages of the tournament.

UOL and DFM had finished at first place in their respective regional summer playoffs, placing them at the top of the league compared to their peers.

Round 1 of the Play-In stage pins five teams together from two separate groups, group A and group B. Each League of Legends team will play the other four in a round-robin style, and the top team from each group will automatically advance to the group stage. After that, the fifth seed is eliminated, and seeds two-four will battle it out for two more spots.

Predictions and statistics for UOL vs. DFM that League of Legends fans need to know

During its League of Legends split, the Unicorns of Love held a better record of 12-2 in the Summer split while DetonatioN FocusMe topped its split off at 11-3. While DFM has one more loss than their opponent, it seems like popular analytical sites are predicting DFM to win and to finish third overall in group B. Both teams have a decent track history of winning titles in their respective regions, so both are looking to add a League of Legends World Championship (Worlds) visit to their list.

Since DFM and UOL are in separate regions, this will be the first time they've played against one another all year.

Unicorns of Love is known for its hyper-aggressive play style. It'll be interesting to see how the off-meta League of Legends team's comps and unconventional picks play out against a disciplined Japanese team led by Yutapon and Aria, two players with top ranking KD's and creep scores throughout the LJL in the Summer Split.

League of Legends fans can watch the tournament on Riot's official Twitch account as well as the LoL Esports website on October 5. The best of 1 match starts at 11.00 am EST.

This will be DFM's first Worlds appearance while UOL has been in similar situations before. In their previous playoffs, DFM swept two of its three series to claim an LJL title, and UOL fought through each. as the team surrendered at least 1 loss per series.

Both League of Legends teams lost their initial matchup of the winners bracket of their Summer playoffs and went on to take a title. As far as statistics go, these League of Legends teams are incredibly similar in talent and success in 2021. Their differing play styles and team compositions will likely decide the victor in a couple of days.

Here's a quick look at the starting rosters for each team:

DFM

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Jungle - Mun "Steal" Geon-yeong

Mid - Lee "Aria" Ga-eul

ADC - Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura

Support - Yang "Gaeng" Gwang-woo

UOL

Top - Vladislav "Boss" Fomin

Jungle - Kirill "AHaHaCiK" Skvortsov

Mid - Lev "Nomanz" Yakshin

ADC - Andrey "Argonavt" Yakovlev

Support - Aleksandr "SaNTaS" Lifashin

