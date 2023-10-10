DetonatioN FocusMe vs. CTBC Flying Oyster League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Swiss Stage of League of Legends Worlds 2023, comprising eight teams split into two groups, has already kicked off with a riveting showdown between DetonatioN FocusMe and CTBC Flying Oyster in Group B. Out of the eight participating teams, only the top two from each group will progress past this stage. Eventually, only the two teams that persevere will fight for glory.

This piece aims to shine a spotlight on recent statistics and results of the Japanese powerhouse DetonatioN FocusMe and Taiwan's pride, CTBC Flying Oyster, leading upto their upcoming best-of-three series.

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. CTBC Flying Oyster League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

League of Legends LJL Summer 2023 witnessed the stars of DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM) sparkling brilliantly. During the Group Stage, DFM dominated with vigor and hardly faltered, with a stunning record of 6-1. As the playoffs commenced, DFM outshone every other team, maintaining their unbeaten record to clinch the championship title by defeating Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS.

Lee "Aria" Ga-eul, DFM's South Korean midlaner, played a significant role in their quest to become champions of the Spring split as well as the Summer split. They have been Japan's best team for some time, boasting a squad with a few standout talents who can compete fiercely at the highest level.

On the other hand, CTBC Flying Oyster finished second in PCS Summer 2023 and came mighty close to beating the top-ranked PSG Talon. It's worth mentioning that they also earned a spot in the 2022 World Championships but didn't progress to the Group Stage.

Hsu "Rest" Shih-chieh, the Taiwanese top laner, was undoubtedly the driving force behind the team's success. His exploits as Renekton were pivotal to his team's domination. Once they secured a solid lead, victory seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Despite their solid performance in the split, CTBC Flying Oyster is still expected to lose to DFM in a 2-0 series.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time DFM and CTBC Flying Oyster clash against each other in League of Legends esports.

Previous results

DFM's last series was against Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS in the League of Legends LJL Summer 2023 Grand Final. The former grabbed a 3-2 series win.

On the other hand, CTBC Flying Oyster took on PSG Talon in the PCS Summer 2023's Grand Final and lost by a scoreline of 3-2.

Worlds 2023 rosters

DetonatioN FocusMe

Top : apaMEN

: apaMEN Jungle : Steal

: Steal Mid : Aria

: Aria ADC : Yutapon

: Yutapon Support: Harp

CTBC Flying Oyster

Top : Rest

: Rest Jungle : Gemini

: Gemini Mid : JimieN

: JimieN ADC : Shunn

: Shunn Support: ShiauC

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In stage matchup between DetonatioN FocusMe and CTBC Flying Oyster will take place on October 11 at 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST. Viewers can navigate to the following websites to watch the series live:

Furthermore, there are a lot of prominent streamers who will host watch parties for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 fixtures.

