Dev Alone's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country, and more

Dev Alone is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. The handicapped YouTuber is a source of inspiration for many, and he has gained tremendous popularity courtesy of his electrifying gameplay and skills. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 1.03 million on YouTube.

This article looks at his personal and in-game details.

Dev Alone’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Dev Alone’s real name is Devendra Singh, and his Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Dev Alone has competed in 18534 squad matches to date and won 6211 of them, maintaining a win rate of 33.51%. He has notched up 59005 frags for a K/D ratio of over 4.79.

In the duo mode, the streamer has appeared in 2182 games and bagged 472 wins, having a win ratio of 21.63%. With 6533 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The content creator has 1593 solo matches to his name and has come out on top on 223 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.99%. In the process, he has secured 5725 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Devendra has participated in 629 squad matches and has a winning tally of 158, translating to a win ratio of 25.11%. He has amassed 2248 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 23 duo games and has two first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 8.69%. With a K/D ratio of 4.48, he has registered 94 kills.

The internet star has also featured in 174 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 21 of them, retaining a win percentage of 12.06%. He has eliminated 676 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 4.42.

His YouTube channel

Dev Alone started creating content on his YouTube channel back in June 2019. Since then, he has posted over 311 videos and has amassed 44 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Devendra has an Instagram account; players can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server, which can be joined by clicking here.

