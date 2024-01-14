Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners and gacha rates explained

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners are among the most crucial aspects for players in NebulaJoy’s action-adventure hack-and-slash game. The Hunters in the gacha title are hard to get, which makes the community excited about the banners. While these pulls will be crucial for you, you should know about their gacha rates to ensure the best rewards out of every pull.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners introduce different characters and weapons to help you progress faster in the title.

A complete guide to all the current Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners and their gacha rates

DMC Peak of Combats has been in talks since 2017. However, it launched on January 10, 2024, after the pre-registration process ended. The game has arrived with four initial banners, namely:

New-Player Vault

Endless Judgement

Royal Guard

Weapon Selection

These banners bring amazing hunters, weapons of huge rarity, and more. While you can grab the best rewards to kickstart your demon-hunting journey with a proper reroll guide, these banners can also help you earn some amazing rewards.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners: New-Player Vault

The New-Player Vault banner is curated for the beginners (Image via NebulaJoy)

The New-Player Vault is a beginner’s banner that gives only 40 summons. Note that once this limit is exceeded or you have summoned a Legendary Hunter, this vault disappears permanently. So, while you can get some of the rewards in events like the Early Draws event in the game, whether you get desirable pulls from the beginner’s banner is uncertain.

The beginner’s banner guarantees at least one Legendary Hunter among these 40 pulls. This vault banner has a 0.66% chance of landing anyone among Nero, Lady, and Dante. However, players have a 2.5% chance of getting one Legendary Hunter.

Example of some pulls in the New-Player Vault banner (Image via NebulaJoy)

The Legendary Hunter list contains:

One Man Show

Frosty Grace

Fists of Salvation

The Epic Hunters list contains:

Demon Hunter

Spark Igniter

Knight of the Order

Swift Arsenal

Nomadic Lightning

The Rare Weapons in this banner are:

Victory Blade

Fearless Titan

Melodious Carcuss

Blade of the Order

Skorpion Sting

Hardened Vine

Ionic Shock

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners: Endless Judgement

Endless Judgement will last until the second last week of January, along with two other Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners (Image via NebulaJoy)

While the New-Player Vault banner remains until you get a Legendary Hunter or exceed your 40-pull limit, the Endless Judgement banner has an end date. It kicked off on January 10, 2024, and is scheduled to end on January 25, 2024. Every 10 summons will guarantee an Epic Hunter, and every 90 summons during this time will guarantee a Legendary Hunter.

Legendary Hunters in the banner have a 0.66% base gacha rate with a total of 1.66%. Epic Hunters and Weapons, on the other hand, have a 4.2% base rate with a total of 12%.

Endless Judgement - Vergil is the featured Hunter in this banner (Image via NebulaJoy)

The featured hunter in this banner is Endless Judgement – Vergil.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners: Royal Guard

The Royal Guard, among the other Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners, brings an amazing Legendary Hunter (Image via NebulaJoy)

The duration of the Royal Guard banner in DMC Peak of Combat is similar to that of the Endless Judgement banner: it started on January 10, 2024, and ends on January 25, 2024.

Players will have a 50% chance of getting the featured Royal Guard – Dante pull from this Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banner when they receive a Legendary Hunter for the first time. However, their chances will increase to 100% for the second time.

Your chances of getting a Legendary Hunter from this banner is 0.66%, with a total of 1.66%, and the base rate for getting Epic Hunters and Weapons is 4.2%, with a total of 12%.

Legendary Hunters in the banner have a 0.66% base gacha rate with a total of 1.66%. On the other hand, Epic Hunters and Weapons have a 4.2% base rate with a total of 12%.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners: Weapon Selection

Weapon Selection is one of the best among Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners (Image via NebulaJoy)

The Weapon Selection banner in DMC Peak of Combat has the same schedule as the Royal Guard and Endless Judgement banners in the game. However, the Weapon Selection banner brings some of the best weapons for your demon-slaying adventures.

The Weapon Selection banner gacha rates are here (Image via NebulaJoy)

Random Hell Rarity weapons are the rarest, with a baste rate of 0.66%, totaling 1.66%. The chances of getting Random Legendary Weapons are still better, with a base rate of 1% and a total of 3.80%. The base rate for getting Epic Weapons is 4.2%, with a total of 12%.

The Hell Weapons in this banner are:

Malevolent Tusk

Cloud Strikers

Blade of Obscurity – Hell

The Heartless One – Hell

Paci-Fists –Hell

Death Metal – Hell

Awakened Ebony – Hell

Moonlight Whisper – Hell

Golden Darkness – Hell

Legendary Weapons in this banner are:

Blade of Obscurity

Paci-Fists

The Heartless One

Death Metal

Awakened Ebony

Moonlight Whisper

Golden Darkness

Epic Weapons in this banner are:

Victory Blade – Pure

Fearless Titan – Pure

Melodious Carcuss – Pure

Ionic Shock – Pure

Skorpion Sting – Pure

Hardened Vine – Pure

Blade of the Order – Pure

The Rare Weapons in this banner are:

Victory Blade

Fearless Titan

Melodious Carcuss

Ionic Shock

Skorpion Sting

Hardened Vine

Blade of the Order

While these Devil May Cry Peak of Combat banners are crucial to smoothening the path of your upcoming journey, the Weapon Selection banner might be the most valuable one for players once they collect a Legendary Hunter.

Developer NebulaJoy has brought some other amazing rewards for players in the Bloody Palace challenge. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated with all the latest game-related news.