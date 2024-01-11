Rerolls will be crucial for players in NebulaJoy’s Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. Initially announced in December 2019, the much-anticipated RPG finally hit the market on January 10, 2024. That said, since the arrival of popular characters from the franchise, the community is excited to learn the rerolling trick.

This article brings the complete Devil May Cry Peak of Combat reroll guide to help you get great rewards and a strong start.

A complete Devil May Cry Peak of Combat reroll guide for Android

Reroll for the best rewards on your mobile devices (Image via NebulaJoy]

As a beginner in the gaming world, DMC Peak of Combat will roll out plenty of codes for in-game rewards. However, you should also master the different drawing options for the strongest Hunters. Follow these steps for the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat reroll:

Step 1: Launch the game with a Guest account.

Launch the game with a Guest account. Step 2: Unlock the gacha system after the tutorial.

Unlock the gacha system after the tutorial. Step 3: Use the Vault to bring a legendary item.

Use the Vault to bring a legendary item. Step 4: Log Out of the game if the results are unsatisfactory.

Log Out of the game if the results are unsatisfactory. Step 5: Reset the title from the lobby after re-entry.

Reset the title from the lobby after re-entry. Step 6: Close and reopen the game.

Close and reopen the game. Step 5: Log in with different accounts for enrolling

Bind your account with the guest account after getting the desired Legendary Items or Hunters.

Complete Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat reroll guide for emulator

Expand Tweet

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat has also announced a PC version. On January 11, 2024, an official post from the game's X account revealed the LDP Emulator as their official PC emulator. Here is a guide to Devil May Cry Peak of Combat reroll guide for PC.

Step 1: Use the game on the official 64-bit emulator.

Use the game on the official 64-bit emulator. Step 2: Launch the game and perform the reroll process.

Launch the game and perform the reroll process. Step 3: Keep repeating until you find your preferred pulls.

You can also create the game’s clones from the Emulator Manager menu. Then, launch every copy with a new account and perform the reroll process. Start playing with the account containing the best roll rewards. You can delete the remaining clones.

Whenever you launch the title, you will get different Login options. Choose the preferred method and link your account by following the instructions.

The reroll guide will help you get some great Hunters, but there are plenty more rewards for you in the Early Draws event. Read about this incredible first event in the title.