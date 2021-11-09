Devil May Cry: The Animated Series - When will the show go into production?

Devil May Cry is one of the most popular action-adventure games that was developed by Capcom. This game is a cult classic, and the Devil May Cry fan base is excited about the upcoming anime adaptation.

Netflix producer Adi Shankar is a huge fan of Devil May Cry. He has announced that the script for season 1 is ready, and the animated series will go into production in 2022.

When will Devil May Cry enter the production stage?

Adi Shankar announced that the script for season 1 of Devil May Cry: The Animated Series is complete. This was written in collaboration with the talented screenwriter Alex Larsen.

In an interview, Adi Shankar had mentioned that the first season would only have eight episodes. But that being said, Devil May Cry: The Animated Series will have its story unfold over multiple seasons. In an interview, he said,

“All the season one scripts are done. I collaborated with a very talented writer named Alex Larsen on the scripts. The scripts are rad and I wanted to execute them in a manner that would make my fellow DMC fans proud. Again, this was developed by a DMC fan for DMC fans, that was the ethos of this project. Production should start at the beginning of next year.”

Shankar also mentioned that the show will feature Dante, Lady, and Virgil but did not reveal further details.

Kotaku @Kotaku A Devil May Cry series is coming from the producer of Netflix's Castlevania: bit.ly/2QNyfdb A Devil May Cry series is coming from the producer of Netflix's Castlevania: bit.ly/2QNyfdb https://t.co/9455PgLQZg

Shankar will be working directly with Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who worked on Resident Evil and Devil May Cry games. It is clear that Shankar’s approach is fan-centric. His adaptation of Castlevania was well-received by fans, as it managed to protect the integrity and the essence of the game.

This is what Shankar had to say on the aforementioned topic,

“The j*bronies in Hollywood can’t f*** this one up too. Just like there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to adapting a book to a movie and just as there is not one right way to make a cover song, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to adapting, translating, or expanding games into another medium.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Devil May Cry fans are excited as the animated series adaptation will go into the production stage during the first half of 2022. Apart from this, there are no official statements with respect to the release date.

Edited by R. Elahi