Diablo Immortal guide: Demon Hunter class - Skills, Primary Attacks, and more

Diablo Immortal harkens back to the peace era, after the fall of the last Prime Evil known as Baal, in Diablo II Lord of Destruction. This is also the time when the Demon Hunters are formed.

With the fall of the Prime Evils, Diablo's minions seek fragments of the Worldstone in a bid to resurrect their fallen master, and it is up to the players to defend the realm.

The free-to-play massively multiplayer online action role-playing game has already garnered a decent number of fans across available platforms, and Demon Hunter is one of the six playable classes in the game.

Diablo Immortal class Demon Hunter - Primary Attacks and Skills

The Demon Hunter was first introduced in Diablo III and focuses on ranged combat. From a gameplay perspective, the class mainly uses ranged physical damage with a mix of elemental damage.

Demon Hunter, as mentioned before, is one of the six playable classes in Diablo Immortal and is the bow archetype class. The class excels at dealing ranged damage with both good AoE (area of effect) and single-target options.

Demon Hunter unlocks the Crossbow Shot Primary Attack as well as the Knockback Shot and Multishot Skills at level 1. With that being said, let’s take a look at the various Primary Attacks and Skills for the Demon Hunter class in Diablo Immortal.

Primary Attacks

Crossbow Shot (level 1) - Players can shoot an arrow to inflict damage

- Players can shoot an arrow to inflict damage Explosive Arrow (level 34) - An explosive arrow that can deal AoE damage.

Skills

Knockback Shot (level 1) - Players can fire a bolt of energy that damages enemies and knocks them back.

- Players can fire a bolt of energy that damages enemies and knocks them back. Multishot (level 1) - Players can fire a spread of shots to damage enemies.

- Players can fire a spread of shots to damage enemies. Rain of Vengeance (level 3) - Players can fire arrows into the air to rain down damage on an area.

- Players can fire arrows into the air to rain down damage on an area. Strafe (level 8) - Players can shoot in all directions for a duration.

- Players can shoot in all directions for a duration. Daring Swing (level 15) - Players can use a rope to swing to a new area, damaging enemies along the way.

- Players can use a rope to swing to a new area, damaging enemies along the way. Knife Trap (level 20) - A knife trap that acts as a mine, exploding when triggered to fire knives that damage nearby enemies; players can place three traps at a time.

- A knife trap that acts as a mine, exploding when triggered to fire knives that damage nearby enemies; players can place three traps at a time. Sentry (level 28) - A placeable turret that fires at nearby enemies; two of these items can be placed at a time.

- A placeable turret that fires at nearby enemies; two of these items can be placed at a time. Smoke Screen (level 38) - Players can create a smoke screen that hides them and their allies.

- Players can create a smoke screen that hides them and their allies. Impale (level 41) - Players can throw a lot of knives in one direction, damaging all enemies they hit.

- Players can throw a lot of knives in one direction, damaging all enemies they hit. Escape (level 44) - A combined forward attack and backward dodge that inflicts damage and reduces an enemy's movement speed.

- A combined forward attack and backward dodge that inflicts damage and reduces an enemy's movement speed. Spinning Chakram (level 47) - Players can fire a Chakram that returns to them, damaging all enemies in its path. Catching the Chakram will reset the cooldown up to three times.

- Players can fire a Chakram that returns to them, damaging all enemies in its path. Catching the Chakram will reset the cooldown up to three times. Vengeance (level 50) - Players can fire three shots for their Primary Attack and receive a movement buff for every nearby enemy; this one stacks up to 10 times

Demon Hunter is a unique class in Diablo Immortal, and players can try it out in the free-to-play game on Android and iOS as well as through the Open Beta on PC.

