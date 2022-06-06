Diablo Immortal guide: How to change the in-game difficulty

While Diablo Immortal might not be the toughest or the most difficult RPG to drop this year, it can be a brutal experience for many, and fortunately, the title does come with a variety of difficulty levels.

However, changing the difficulty setting is not something that the game touches upon directly. The RPG doesn't specifically mention that players will need to fulfill a particular prerequisite before they are allowed to tweak the difficulty settings.

This is one of the reasons why many community members have been confused with this particular feature of the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help those who are still struggling to understand the difficulty settings in Diablo Immortal.

How can players change the difficulty settings in Diablo Immortal?

To be able to effectively change the difficulty level in Diablo Immortal, players will need to follow a few simple steps.

1) Reach level 60

The first step is rather mandatory, and fans will not be able to change the difficulty of the game if they do not reach level 60, at the very least. This is the RPG’s level cap, and players will need to push through the levels in the Normal difficulty setting until they reach this point in the game.

This also means that Diablo Immortal might feel a lot easier with players feeling overpowered at certain points in the game, especially if they are looking to invest in microtransactions (which are a major part of the title).

2) Selecting Hell Levels

After reaching level 60, players will now be able to change the difficulty of the game at any time while they are in Westmarch. To do so, all they will need to do is navigate to the top-right corner and click on the arrow icon next to the skull.

This will take adventurers to a menu that will allow them to select between four separate Hell levels (which will determine the difficulty of the game). However, it’s important to keep in mind that players should select their Hell level based on their current Paragon levels in the game.

3) Understanding Paragon levels

In Diablo Infinite, players are allowed to go beyond the level 60 cap and continue to farm XP and gain Paragon points as they level up further. Each level up is one Paragon point, which can be further invested into various Paragon trees.

There is a great variety of Paragon trees in Diablo Infinite, and upon investing points in them, fans will be able to unlock different Paragon levels that provide bonuses as well as new skills.

4) Gear piece drops are linked to Paragon levels

It’s important to note here that the difficulty levels are not the only things that Paragon points are linked to. The gear pieces that players will be able to loot in the various Hell levels have a designated score range which will be directly dependent on one’s current Paragon level.

Below is a breakdown of Hell levels that players will be able to access based on their Paragon level:

Hell 1: Paragon Level 1-60

Hell 2: Paragon Level 30-130

Hell 3: Paragon Level 90-210

Hell 4: Paragon Level 160-300

These level demarcations are not necessarily clean breakpoints, and it’s very much up to the players themselves when they want to start grinding it out in the next Hell level. However, it’s advised that adventurers start planning to move to a more difficult hell level once they have exceeded the upper bounds of one range.

