Diablo Immortal guide: How to complete the Cavern of Echoes and defeat the Glacial Colossus

Diablo Immortal has several elements from the older games that fans of the series have greatly loved. Dungeons are one of the many things in the game that players can complete and earn different rewards. The Cavern of Echoes is a dungeon that requires players to reach a certain level before attempting it. Once players have reached that level, they can take on the dungeon's boss, Glacial Colossus, and earn different rewards.

Cavern of Echoes is a typical dungeon in Diablo Immortal, which is divided into two parts. The first part has the player take on different enemies and a mini-boss in the form of Bloodrime. Once the creature is defeated, players can access the latter part of the dungeon. The Cavern of Echoes could be a problem for players unless they know what awaits them in the form of bosses and enemies.

The Cavern of Echoes unlocks after the player reaches a certain level

To start, players will have to reach level 51 for the dungeon to be unlocked. It's an endgame dungeon and requires strong coordination as the difficulty level of the content can be quite intimidating for many players. In the dungeon:

Players will encounter a group of much more advanced enemies before they encounter Bloodrime. Once the mob is cleared, Bloodrime comes out to fight.

Defeating Bloodrime shouldn't be much problem if players keep moving while attacking. The mini-boss changes its nature of attack after its health falls below 50%.

The first part of the second phase of the Cavern of Echoes is similar, as players will have to defeat some mobs.

At the end of the path, players will encounter the Glacial Colossus, and it's a much bigger and harder challenge than Bloodrime.

Once Diablo Immortal players reduce the creature's health to 50%, it will go underground. Players will have to deal with another round of mob before the boss remerges.

It will benefit players to get rid of the Glacial Colossus as early as possible. A lengthy fight will mean the monster will again hide and repeat the same trick. Defeating it doesn't require any specialized knowledge as long as players can remember the pattern of its attacks.

If a Diablo Immortal player follows these steps, clearing the Cavern of Echoes shouldn't be too much of a hassle. The nature of the cavern tends to be difficult at this level. However, the fights are pretty straightforward, especially if players play in groups.

There are plenty of rewards that players can obtain by completing the cavern. For starters, they will get plenty of XP, which is helpful to increase the player's level. The cavern is also a great way to speed up battle pass progression to unlock more rewards.

There are gears and more equipment that can possibly be earned by defeating the bosses. While the caverns might not offer the best rewards in Diablo Immortal, the Cavern of Echoes is worth it. Its difficulty is well-balanced by the rewards it drops.

