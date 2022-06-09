Diablo Immortal leveling guide: How to obtain 100 Massacre Bonus

Diablo Immortal has quite an intricate character leveling system, with a lot of in-game features and mechanics that work towards making a character stronger in the RPG.

One such mechanic is the 100 Massacre Bonus, which offers the player a small XP buff every time they obtain it, allowing them to make their character reach the 60 level cap faster (as well as gain more Paragon Levels post the cap).

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal Upgrade your infernal image.



Which skin will you rock? Upgrade your infernal image.Which skin will you rock? https://t.co/OMRpa3AJ1i

While the Massacre Bonus is not the only way by which adventurers will be able to level up their characters faster in Diablo immortal, it’s one of the most reliable ways, which is why there are many in the community who look to attain it every time they visit a dungeon.

Although the 100 Massacre Bonus is something that players will be able to attain anywhere in the game, it’s a more viable strategy to obtain it while clearing a dungeon. This bonus system is something that is present in previous franchise entries, and while veterans might be familiar with it, players new to Diablo will likely have a rough time wrapping their heads around the system.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how players can effectively collect 100 Massacre Bonus in Diablo Immortal and get a sizeable boost to their XP earned.

Obtaining 100 Massacre Bonus in Diablo Immortal

The 100 Massacre Bonus is a combat stat that is based on temporary fighting and is not something that can be obtained from any item or equipment. Players first need to obtain the bonus and then maintain it throughout their time in combat to be able to reap the benefits.

To be able to obtain the buff Diablo Immortal adventurers will need to:

Kill enough enemies, as every time a monster is defeated, there is a brief time window when players will get to chain in another kill to keep the combo count going. With every subsequent kill, the XP bonus will increase.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the counter will reset if players take a bit too much time between kills, and they will then have to start the combo count from scratch.

The primary objective of this will be to take the combo count up to 100 enemies killed, which is when Diablo Immortal players will activate the 100 Massacre Bonus. This is the highest kill count players are currently able to reach, and they will have to start all over again if they lose it.

Maintaining the 100 Massacre Bonus in Diablo Immortal

Obtaining the 100 Massacre Bonus is significantly easier than maintaining it. However, there are a few things that players can employ to make sure that they have the XP buff running as long as possible.

One of the most reliable ways is to tackle a dungeon in a group. This will allow adventurers to constantly have the buff running as monsters will continually be taken down.

Some dungeons will be easier than others when it comes to maintaining the buff. Areas like the Forgotten Tower that prefer more close-quarter combat will allow one to maintain the buff far more easily.

All players will need to make sure to keep an eye out for the brief kill window that will allow them to keep the buff going.

There are indeed many ways to boost leveling in Diablo immortal. However, the 100 Massacre Bonus is by far the most reliable of the lot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far