Diablo Immortal guide: How to farm legendary items in the Ancient Arena PvP event

In Diablo Immortal, there are plenty of activities that players can engage themselves in. These activities are available for both PvE and PvP, allowing players to play according to their tastes and choices. For example, the Ancient Arena is a PvP event found in the game's Bilefen Zone. Players will be guaranteed a legendary item as a reward to make matters truly worth it, but certain rules and restrictions must be followed.

In general, legendary items are significantly better than their rare counterparts. While their utility depends heavily on the gems fitted, legendary items normally tend to have better stats and abilities. There are different ways for players to get one of these in Diablo Immortal, and the Ancient Arena is one of the more reliable ones. Here's everything that a player needs to know to perform well in this arena and receive great rewards consistently.

Completing the Ancient Arena event in Diablo Immortal grants great rewards

For starters, all Diablo Immortal players must have completed the campaign missions in the Bilefen Zone before attempting the Ancient Arena quest. This event is a special timed quest and is only available at a certain time of the day.

Completing the campaign will unlock the proving grounds for the players, which they can then participate in. The Ancient Arena event takes place between 10.30 am and 10.30 pm, according to the local server time, but players must wait at least three hours after each round.

A strong party is highly recommended for this quest, as players will have to defeat a large number of enemies. The main objective here is to open the Nephalem Cache, which is at the center of the proving grounds. However, this is easier said than done as players will have to battle it out against other teams.

The emphasis is on protecting the player attempting to open the cache. A single hit on that person resets the opening mechanism and the progress. The first team members to open the cache will be the only ones to claim the rewards. Hence, there will be both elite enemies and threats from other players.

The Ancient Arena quest is not an easy one and requires good coordination. This is a quest that is, in particular, better played with friends as the strategy requirements are quite high. Of course, players can try it out on their own, but the odds of getting the Nephalem Cache rewards are greatly reduced in such cases.

Obviously, those who open the cache first are deemed to be the winners. As rewards, they will be granted Enchanted Dust, different gears, and guaranteed legendary items.

As expected, all of these items are useful and help increase the power of a Diablo Immortal character. Additionally, these items can be further leveled up to make them even more potent. Players can also fit these items with gems that unlock new abilities and powers. All these potential rewards make the Ancient Arena an exciting opportunity for players, despite the associated threats.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far