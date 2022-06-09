How to identify items in Diablo Immortal

Similar to its predecessors, Diablo Immortal has a plethora of loot for players to gather in the wild, where demons and creatures roam. Players can also earn different items through daily routines. After all, weapons, armor, and trinkets are a major driving force in the game, which motivates players to get better gear in order to be more powerful in the game.

Equipment in Diablo Immortal is placed into four categories or 'rarities.' The more rare an item is, the less likely it is that players will see those items when they drop. These rarities are divided in the following manner in the game:

Common (white) : Common equipment drops frequently. Useful early on, but quickly replaced or destroyed. Rarely has useful bonuses.

: Common equipment drops frequently. Useful early on, but quickly replaced or destroyed. Rarely has useful bonuses. Magic (blue) : Drops almost as frequently as common gear. Has a few bonus stats, maybe a socket. Quickly replaced or broken down into crafting materials.

: Drops almost as frequently as common gear. Has a few bonus stats, maybe a socket. Quickly replaced or broken down into crafting materials. Rare (yellow) : Rare equipment is indeed rare. Every piece has several bonus stats, likely a socket or two, and most players will have several pieces by the time they have reached max level.

: Rare equipment is indeed rare. Every piece has several bonus stats, likely a socket or two, and most players will have several pieces by the time they have reached max level. Legendary (orange): The rarest of items. Legendary gear is hard to come by. Players are lucky to find even one by the time they reach the maximum level. It has the power to enhance a build.

As players loot items in the game, they will notice that Legendary items tend to be unknown. More importantly, they are unusable. That isn’t a bug. It is a feature. If an item’s properties are unknown, it must be identified first before it can be used in a class build in the game. For those who have gear that matches that description, here’s how to identify equipment in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal: how to identify items

Identifying items has been a staple of the Diablo franchise. As they appear in Diablo Immortal, the stats aren’t revealed to the player right away, nor can the items be compared. Up until Diablo 3, Deckard Cain was the only way of identifying items in the game. However, the Identifier in Diablo Immortal has effectively replaced him.

To identify any and all unknown equipment in your inventory, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 1 : Speak with the Identifier.

: Speak with the Identifier. Step 2: Select the Identify button above their text box.

Finding the Identifiers is its very own task in Diablo Immortal. There are a few scattered around in the major areas of the game, all of which are in safe zones. Identifiers can be found at:

Rakki’s Plaza

Shassar Sea

Dark Wood

It is a tedious process as the player has to return to a safe zone in order to reveal the contents of a Legendary item. However, Diablo Immortal streamlines the process by allowing the player to teleport to the nearest Identifier. This can be done by selecting the Legendary item in a player’s inventory and then selecting 'Visit Identifier.'

Another feature of the Identifier is that they will identify every single unknown item in a player’s inventory, and it's free of charge, too. Additionally, if it's a nice upgrade, players can use it to increase their combat rating.

