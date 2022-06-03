The best Barbarian class build in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal’s open beta is in full swing as of June 2, 2022, for much of the globe on PC, iOS, and Android devices. The game’s events take place between Diablo II and Diablo III, which in itself was a 20-year difference. Despite the gap, six familiar classes will be playable on launch day: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Wizard, Necromancer, and Monk.

The game itself doesn’t play any different from its predecessors, albeit with more emphasis on multiplayer features. It is an MMO, after all, in the same vein as Lost Ark. Players will constantly see other people fighting, carrying out quests, and gathering loot. Fans are also welcome to disable their chat box and go solo.

Since Diablo Immortal is also an RPG, naturally, leveling up is a staple. Not only will players be gaining levels frequently, it is integral to gaining more strength and new skills. And when there’s an assortment of skills to switch and swap, class builds are born.

For those who’ve chosen the Barbarian as their first class in Diablo Immortal, here is the best Barbarian class build for solo play.

Diablo Immortal: The best Barbarian class build

The Barbarian is a fairly mobile melee class. In fact, all of a Barbarian’s skills revolve around dealing a lot of AoE damage at close range, not to mention several buffs. Assuming players are at max level (which is 60), the best builds for most content revolves around using Whirlwind.

Whirlwind continues to be a strong skill in the Diablo universe and that hasn’t changed for Diablo Immortal. It’s fantastic in solo play, dungeons, PVP, and Challenge Rifts.

Here are the skills and items to equip:

Lacerate

Sprint + Second Breath (helmet)

Whirlwind + The Tempest (main-hand weapon) and The Gathering (chest armor)

Wrath of the Berserker + The Coming Storm (shoulders)

Furious Charge or Hammer of the Ancients + The Remembered (off-hand, Battle Pass reward)

Collect the Grace of the Flagellant set

The synergy between these skills and items is top-notch. However, it should be noted that this build still works without the items. Gather the Legendary pieces by playing the game to further enhance this build's potential and potency.

The stars of the show here are Wrath of the Berserker and, of course, Whirlwind. When the former is activated, Barbarians gain increased attack speed and movement speed. This means that when Whirlwind is used, the faster attack speed increases the number of damage ticks Whirlwind does. In other words, more damage.

To further improve the damage output of this Barbarian class build, players will want to hunt down specific Legendary gems via Elder Rifts. Be on the lookout for:

Trickshot Gem

Blood-Soaked Jade

Seeping Bile

Blessing of the Worthy

Berserker’s Eye

Lightning Core

Everlasting Torment

As mentioned earlier, this build is best utilized when playing solo in Diablo Immortal and at max level. The speed and damage will allow players to essentially speedrun through most of the content, especially when completing daily tasks.

