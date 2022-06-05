Diablo Immortal guide: Necromancer class - Skills, Primary Attacks, and more

Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play massively multiplayer online action role-playing game, has gained a great many fans since its recent release. The mobile-first title is a spinoff of Blizzard’s iconic franchise, Diablo.

Chronologically speaking, Diablo Immortal is set between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, and the title combines the somber tone of the first with the vibrant art style of the latter. There are six playable classes at launch that are making a return from the previous titles, and this article talks about the Necromancer class.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer class - Primary Attacks and Skills

Ever since its introduction in Diablo II, Necromancer has become a staple class of the series. The class is able to summon undead minions and is perfect for ranged combat.

The class raises the dead to fight for the player without engaging in direct combat. In Diablo Immortal, Necromancer also specializes in medium to short-range combat by using the undead summons and casting spells from a distance. As such, the Necromancer is one of the best classes for solo play.

The class unlocks the Soulfire Primary Attack as well as Command Skeletons and Grim Scythe Skills at Level 1. With that being said, let’s take a look at the different Primary Attacks and Skills for the Necromancer class in Diablo Immortal.

Primary Attacks

Soulfire (level 1) - Fires an explosive ball that inflicts splash damage when it strikes an enemy.

- Fires an explosive ball that inflicts splash damage when it strikes an enemy. Bone Spear (level 34) - Fires a spear that can pierce and damage additional enemies.

Skills

Command Skeletons (level 1) - Make your skeleton minions charge to a specific location, causing a short increase in attack speed.

- Make your skeleton minions charge to a specific location, causing a short increase in attack speed. Grim Scythe (level 1) - Slash an area in front of you, damaging enemies and turning a maximum of two into corpses if killed.

- Slash an area in front of you, damaging enemies and turning a maximum of two into corpses if killed. Corpse Explosion (level 3) - Detonate all the corpses in a designated area, damaging enemies caught in the blast; enemies hit by multiple explosions take additional damage.

- Detonate all the corpses in a designated area, damaging enemies caught in the blast; enemies hit by multiple explosions take additional damage. Bone Spikes (level 8) - A chargeable attack that draws bone spikes from the ground to damage enemies. Charging this skill also increases range.

- A chargeable attack that draws bone spikes from the ground to damage enemies. Charging this skill also increases range. Wraith Form (level 15) - Transform into a ghost to get increased speed and invulnerability for a short period of time. You can't attack in this form.

- Transform into a ghost to get increased speed and invulnerability for a short period of time. You can't attack in this form. Skeletal Mage (level 20) - Summons an immobile skeletal mage that acts as a turret, firing soul fire in a set direction.

- Summons an immobile skeletal mage that acts as a turret, firing soul fire in a set direction. Bone Wall (level 28) - Summon a wall of bone that blocks all enemies and projectiles.

- Summon a wall of bone that blocks all enemies and projectiles. Corpse Lance (level 38) - Summon projectiles from corpses to impale enemies.

- Summon projectiles from corpses to impale enemies. Bone Armor (level 41) - Bone shields that protect you and your allies.

- Bone shields that protect you and your allies. Dark Curse (level 44) - Curse enemies in an area to damage them over time and reduce their vision.

- Curse enemies in an area to damage them over time and reduce their vision. Bone Spirits (level 47) - Creates a constant stream of spirits to damage enemies for a short duration of time.

- Creates a constant stream of spirits to damage enemies for a short duration of time. Command Golem (level 50) - Summons a bone golem that damages and stuns all nearby enemies. The golem can also be directed to leap to specific locations.

Diablo Immortal is available on mobile (Android and iOS) and PC via the Open Beta. Players can jump right into the free-to-play title and try out the Necromancer Class for themselves to see how it plays.

