Diamond Genie event in Free Fire: How to unlock items at a discounted price

Free Fire features a wide assortment of in-game items like gun skins, costume bundles, emotes, characters with unique abilities, pets with skills, and more. Some of these items enhance the gameplay, and most of them can be acquired from the in-game shop or events by spending diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Since the users have to pay out of their pockets to get this in-game currency, they look for ways to spend fewer diamonds to obtain these items.

The developers regularly add new events in Free Fire that provide users with items at discounted rates. And they have recently added a new event, called Diamond Genie, which will give the gamers opportunities to procure in-game items at slashed rates.

Diamond Genie event in Free Fire: Unlocking items at discounts

This event, which began on 26th October, will end on 1st November. Initially, when players open this event, they will be provided with three specific levels of discount, which may differ from user to user. They will be able to avail of a higher level of discount by adding more items to their cart.

The players will be provided with a list or pool of items from which they can select the desired number of items. If they do not wish to obtain any item from the pool, they can refresh it without spending diamonds.

It is essential to note that there is a maximum limit on the number of times that the players will check out. This limit is set to three, post which they will not be able to avail items from this event.

However, there is no maximum limit set on the number of things that can be added to the cart. Hence, it is an excellent opportunity for players who are willing to spend diamonds to obtain these items, since most of them can be obtained at a significant discount.

