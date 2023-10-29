Did Capcom hint at a March 2024 release for Monster Hunter 6?

Monster Hunter is easily the biggest and most successful I.P. under Capcom's umbrella. The franchise started as a niche and highly underrated action role-playing game series but has eventually grown into a behemoth. It seems the developer has no intention of stopping with the series, hinting at a new title.

In a recent Japanese Q&A posted on Capcom's official website, the developer and publisher mentioned the existence of an unannounced title in development, which it aims to release by March 2024. The Q&A is posted alongside the company's latest earnings report on all its titles released this year.

Considering the company's lofty aspirations in the unannounced title, it can be assumed the game is something from one of Capcom's established I.P.s, i.e., Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, or Monster Hunter. And there are plenty of reasons why it's very likely that the unannounced title is the rumored next mainline entry in the Monster Hunter series.

Monster Hunter 6 might be in development with a planned release for March 2024

In its latest earnings report, Capcom mentioned that the company is on track to achieve 11 consecutive years of operating income growth, which was in part due to a strong start to its fiscal year 2023.

With titles like Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 topping sales charts across all platforms within their respective months of release.

Street Fighter, in particular, was a standout title for Capcom, selling almost three million copies since its launch in June this year, making it one of the best-selling titles in the franchise's history. Resident Evil 4 wasn't far behind, selling almost 5.5 million copies across all platforms since its release in March.

Now, considering the amount of faith Capcom has in the upcoming title, it's likely to be a heavy-hitter. Given most of Capcom's major I.P.s already have had a new title released recently (Resident Evil, Street Fighter) or are on temporary hiatus (Devil May Cry), it is more than likely that the unannounced title is either Monster Hunter 6 or the rumored sequel to MH: World.

This is further cemented by the fact that the action RPG series is going to have its 20th anniversary the same month, marking the perfect opportunity for Capcom to surprise players with a new title.

While all the evidence does point towards a new Monster Hunter title being the unannounced title that Capcom mentioned in their earnings report, until the developer confirms anything officially, it all remains speculation.

As such, everything discussed in this article, barring Capcom's sales report on its two major releases this year, should be taken with a grain of salt.