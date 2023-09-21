Capcom teases Monster Hunter 6 during Tokyo Game Show 2023

Capcom recently revealed exclusive art commemorating 20 years of one of their best-selling IPs to date - Monster Hunter. The reveal comes courtesy of the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2023, where Capcom showcased snippets of many of their previously announced projects, such as Dragon's Dogma and Street Fighter 6 DLC characters, to name a couple.

Among these revelations was a short message from the Monster Hunter team, who shared amazing art featuring hunters from various entries in the franchise. Alongside the artwork, Capcom has also put out a special message for fans, which hints towards the future of the action role-playing game series, i.e., a possible Monster Hunter 6.

Although the developer did not specifically mention a new mainline title, the message vaguely hints towards it and a possible announcement window for a new game in the franchise.

Capcom teases a possible Monster Hunter-related announcement coming in March 2024

Monster Hunter is arguably the most profitable franchise in Capcom's game development history, with MH: World being the developer's best-selling game to date. The most recent entry in the franchise, MH: Rise, is a close second. Even the expansions for both of these titles, i.e., Iceborne and Sunbreak, have been equally successful endeavors for Capcom.

Expand Tweet

With Rise and its DLC, Sunbreak, having reached the end of its support cycle in 2022, it is likely that a new title is already in production at Capcom. However, with no official confirmation from the Japanese publishing giant, one can only speculate. Fortunately, the new "special message" regarding the series gives something for the playerbase to chew on.

The message starts with a small rundown of the series' history, mentioning how the action role-playing game franchise started with its first installment in 2004 with a niche fanbase before growing in popularity over the last decade or so.

Talking about MH: World and its impact on the franchise, the message states:

"Monster Hunter: World managed to resonate with people all over the world. Even though the pandemic prevented us from meeting with many of you directly, you have sent us so many warm messages online. We cannot thank all of you enough for all that you have given to the series."

The message concludes with:

"With these 20 years of success behind us, we hope to ride this momentum and bring you bigger, better, and even more exciting hunting experiences that will thrill and surprise you. We invite you, dear hunters, to join us on the journey ahead."

Expand Tweet

The final line of the message vaguely hints at the future of the franchise. With the series' 20th anniversary in March 2024, Capcom will likely announce something related to the next mainline title in the Monster Hunter series during that time. However, since this is just speculation on our part, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.