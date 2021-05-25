Did Corpse Husband and Valkyrae actually meet in real-life? Here is what happened

Yesterday, ie. 24th May 2021, rumors erupted that Rachel “Valkyrae’ Hofstetter had met anonymous YouTuber Corpse Husband in real life.

The faceless YouTuber earlier met Sykkuno towards the end of March, and posted a video of the interaction on TikTok. Corpse Husband had earlier promised that he will “hand-deliver” his merchandise to Sykkuno, and has joked about meeting Valkyrae multiple times as well.

During an Among Us stream in February, Corpse Husband teased fans about a possible collaboration with Valkyrae. He promised to “come over” to Valkyrae’s house and play games.

Regardless, fans were convinced that the two had met due to a photo of Valkyrae doing the rounds on Twitter with a person who looked like Corpse Husband. However, it was later revealed that the man in the picture was just a fan who Valkyrae had met earlier, and the photo had been cropped to make it seem as if she had met Corpse.

No, Corpse Husband did not meet Valkyrae in real life: Here is what happened

It is no secret that Corpse Husband and Valkyrae have grown close in recent months. The two were introduced to each other by Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin during an Among Us stream. Corpse Husband’s voice had immediately impressed the likes of Thomas “Sykkuno,” Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Valkyrae. The following video shows their first ever interaction with each other.

Does anyone have the vod link of rae playing with corpse for the first time? :’) i wanna rewatch it but i dont know which https://t.co/eJRMTRijwc — shay☀️ᴸᵁᴹᴵᴺᴬᴿᴬᴱ (@valkyshay) May 25, 2021

Corpse Husband earlier met Sykkuno in March 2021. He had posted a video on TikTok as evidence, with fans continuously wondering when he would end up meeting some of his other content creator friends.

Rae: ohmygosh i actually forgot i met Corpse...



Me: *panic confusion*



Rae: through among us



WHY DID MY BRAIN NOT WORK THAT OUT IMMEDIATELY — pearl☀️ (@ValkyJade) May 24, 2021

OH A FAN MET RAE AND THIS WAS CROPPED — 𓆩 ars 𓆪 kyedae luv bot ♡ (@quarterkyedae) May 25, 2021

OK BUT DID CORPSE AND RAE NOT HUG HIM WHEN THEY MET UP - — steph🌈📌 (@agoraaphobic) May 24, 2021

Therefore, when Valkyrae’s picture with a fan who looked like Corpse Husband began doing the rounds on Twitter, people were initially convinced that the two streamers had finally met in real life.

Around the end of April, Valkyrae and Sykkuno met in real life. Of course, this was not the first time that the two were meeting.

As someone with extremely curly hair I always feel an unspoken connection with someone else in public who also has curly hair. I’m like damn you know the struggle too lol — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) July 8, 2020

Corpse Husband has not revealed his face to his audience until now. He has previously done a “hair-reveal,” a “handwriting” reveal and a “hand-reveal.” Corpse has confirmed in the past that he has “extremely” curly hair.

RAE AND CORPSE MET?????? pic.twitter.com/xdI3LrM8mk — 𓆩 ars 𓆪 kyedae luv bot ♡ (@quarterkyedae) May 25, 2021

Someone replied to c’s tweet with a cropped a picture of Rae meeting up with a fan so it looked like Rae and c met up, and corpse replied to it saying “I haven’t even met Rae but this scared me lmao”, and some people got mad at the person for making the joke lol — rhea☀️🥕🧚 (@CARROTHUSBAND) May 24, 2021

corpse after seeing that sykkuno and rae met up: pic.twitter.com/oWLRPMOVdL — mel (@agorapovic) April 25, 2021

i can’t believe how many of you thought that photo was corpse, if rae and corpse met do you really think they’d take a selfie it’s more likely to be a tiktok of corpse waving to her — Alizé 🖤 (@spooky_ali_) May 24, 2021

As the fan in the picture with Valkyrae also had curly hair, people assumed that it was indeed Corpse Husband who was almost cropped out. Corpse Husband replied to one of the tweets and confirmed that he hasn't met Valkyrae until now. As the tweets suggest, most fans eventually found out the truth about the incident.