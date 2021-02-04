"I'll Come Over": Corpse Husband and Valkyrae Plan to Meet Up in Person

In an interesting exchange which took place on stream recently, the popular duo of Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Corpse Husband spoke about meeting up with each other in person.

During a recent stream of "drunk" Among Us, the duo spoke about playing games such as "Mira" and "Mario Party" together. Corpse also proceeds to ask her about what kind of games she likes to play.

As Valkyrae mentions the different kind of games she likes to play, Corpse Husband interrupts her and states that he would love to "come over" someday and stream games such as Mario Party with her.

Corpse Husband and Valkyrae speak about hanging out in person

In the clip above, the duo of Corpse Husband and Valkyrae proceed to share a wholesome conversation about video games and more, all while playing a game of "drunk" Among Us.

The clip begins with an endearing segment, where Corpse continues to call Valkyrae by her first name, until she responds.

As her in-game character comes over to his side, Corpse suggests that they should try their hand at adventure game "Mira," with Valkyrae immediately getting onboard with the idea.

He then proceeds to speak about meeting up, as he states that he would love to go over and try out different video games with her:

"Is there any other games you want to play in the future, besides Valorant? I'll come over and we'll play and we'll just stream the screen that way , you know what I mean?

In response, Valkyrae agrees with his idea, and states:

"Yeah, I was thinking the same thing , like imagine we played Mario party in person , but we showed the screen only. That would be so much fun!"

If Corpse Husband and Valkyrae were indeed to meet up in person, the possibility of her becoming one of the few people to actually see his face has now become a reality. Fans were hence quick to express excitement over this potential meet up:

Corpse and Rae talking about playing Mario Party together is my new favorite thing. Please make it happen 🙏 @Corpse_Husband @Valkyrae — corpse_art (@corpseart1) January 31, 2021

CORPSE AND VALKYRAE PLAYING MARIO PARTY IRL HSHSKAOSJDJAK



i'll drink to that — k (: (@k_praisesbingus) January 31, 2021

With their recent tipsy exchange attracting attention online, fans will now be hoping that the wholesome duo of Corpse Husband and Valkyrae end up meeting in person, to potentially host a memorable stream of Mario Party together.