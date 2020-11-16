"Did your IQ test return with negative results?": Twitch streamer gets savagely trolled during live stream 

During a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer Jinnytty was in for a rather rude shock when one particular text to speech donation ended up savagely trolling her on a live stream.

Donations combined with messages are quite a common feature on Twitch, where an automated voice reads out a particular message from a viewer in the streamer's chat.

While most of them are often used to display affection or support, recently, a downright savage message ended up being read out aloud during Jinnytty's live stream, which left her and her chat stunned.

From questioning her intellect to judging the efficacy of her brain, the savage message left Jinnytty in splits and almost on the verge of tears, as she eventually burst out laughing on a live stream.

Twitch streamer receives a savage message in her chat

Jinnytty is a popular Twitch streamer who hails from Korea and has around 429K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Apart from Korean, she is also fluent in English and Chinese. She is primarily an IRL streamer, who travels to different places worldwide, interacting with fans and trying out various activities on a live stream.

Her bubbly personality and friendly demeanor have won her several fans online, all of whom regularly tune in to her Just Chatting streams.

She can also be found streaming games such as Phasmophobia and Mafia Definitive Edition:

In the clip above, Jinnytty can be spotted hosting a regular Just Chatting stream on Twitch, when out of the blue, she receives a rather interesting message:

"Girl, what in the actual rainbows is wrong with your brain? Did your IQ test return with negative results or something? I'm getting closer and closer to believing that your birth certificate is an apology letter from the condom factory! Jesus Christ."

And if all of that wasn't enough, the message ends on a hilarious note by simply stating:

"Love the content, keep it up!"

As a visibly stunned Jinnytty watches on and feigns getting offended, she eventually bursts out into laughter and replies:

"Hey.....f**k off!! Jesus Christ.....actual savage!"