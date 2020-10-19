There is no shortage of hackers and cheaters in most online multiplayer games of today. COD: Warzone, in particular, has a notable history of having a large number of hackers. Running into one in multiplayer lobbies is a usual occurrence.

Further, the issue has not just plagued mainstream gamers. Various popular streamers have also been caught using cheats while playing COD: Warzone in the past. Older fans of Twitch streamer/gamer Michael Grzesiek, aka Shroud, will remember when he had been banned for playing with a hacker who was using a ‘flying car’ in PUBG.

The hacker had asked Shroud if he wanted him to bring him any item from a fresh air-drop. Shroud had obliged and even let the hacker fly him along with their third teammate to the next safe zone. Shroud had been banned for a period of thirty days for the offense. Currently, it seems like popular COD: Warzone streamer Nickmercs might be on the verge of getting banned.

Did Nickmercs risk getting banned after playing with a COD: Warzone hacker?

Nick Kolcheff, aka Nickmercs, is an American YouTuber and gamer who plays games such as COD: Warzone and Fortnite. Presently, Nickmercs has more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube and around 4.4 million followers on Twitch.

The streamer was recently playing COD: Warzone and was paired with a hacker, who decided to switch off the cheats for the time being. However, Nickmercs had other ideas. Instead of not featuring the hacker on his channel, he went ahead and asked him to continue using the cheats.

In the past, Nickmercs has spoken about how COD: Warzone has become difficult to play because of the extent of such hackers. The streamer has played with prominent hacker ‘TimTheFatman,’ and uploaded an elaborate video on YouTube.

However, Twitch is considered to be more strict when it comes to such incidents and has banned multiple streamers in the past for minor offenses. This includes teaming in solo-modes, which is also considered to be cheating. However, in the video that you can see at the end of the article, Nickmercs actually asked the hacker to turn on the cheats.

The incident has led to speculation that Nickmercs might get banned as well for the ‘offense.’ In a recent "Esports Talk" video, Jake Lucky explained the situation and said that other streamers had been banned in the past for similar offenses.

However, in his opinion, even Shroud should not have been banned as he himself was not using cheats, and it is not the gamer’s fault that games such as PUBG and COD: Warzone are filled with such cheaters. He further added that Nickmercs, unlike Shroud, may as well get away with the incident. You can watch the entire incident below.