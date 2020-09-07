Warzone cheater caught on Twitch live stream by COD pro

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently one of the most popular multiplayer battle-royale games in the world, with millions of players streaming the game on platforms such as Twitch. At the time of writing this article, it is currently the third most streamed game on Twitch, with 54.7K viewers.

Despite its popularity, the game has been plagued by the menace of cheaters who have ruined Warzone's competitive integrity. Of late, the number of cheaters in Warzone has been on the rise, which has prompted Activision to crack down on them.

Activision filed a lawsuit against company which makes cheats for people to use in Warzone & Modern Warfare. The cheat manufacturer has disabled Warzone related hacks following the lawsuit https://t.co/88RnUWMfXJ pic.twitter.com/fuxHelF8OC — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 30, 2020

The issue seems far more deep-rooted than one could have imagined. Recently, a Twitch streamer by the name of MrGolds was caught using a cheat menu during his live stream, which resulted in his ban.

In the aftermath of this incident, yet another cheater was called out, this time by a COD pro called Mr Tommey who represents Dallas Empire.

Ladies and gentlemen, we caught another one.



If any of you know of "Mingostylegaming", we just caught him live on stream cheating and accidentally opening his hacks.



I'll let my chat post the links below of proof; — Empire Tommey (@Tommey) September 6, 2020

A Warzone player by the name of Mingostylegaming was caught with a cheat menu open during his Twitch live stream.

Warzone cheater caught live on Twitch

Mr Tommey is a professional esports player for the Dallas Empire, an esports organisation, which has popular singer-songwriter Post Malone as one of its co-owners.

He recently revealed that Mingostylegaming had blatantly cheated during his Twitch live stream and seemed to show no remorse in the incident's aftermath.

Brilliant, so he gets caught cheating in tournaments and wagers and his whole take away from this is he’ll now cheat even more?



People suck. https://t.co/OCOJVv6XQM — Empire Tommey (@Tommey) September 6, 2020

In the clip below, one can see Mingostylegaming trying to defend himself:

On being accused by Tommey of using cheats, Mingostylegaming said:

Whoa I'm messing around...Oh mate, I was f*****g around .I literally just got a picture...f*****g idiot mate.

Post his tweet, Esports Talk released a video on YouTube where they revealed Mingostylegaming to be cheating during his Twitch livestream:

Watch his monitor chat...Oh it's up there, he doesn't realize we can see it, it's on his webcam. He's forgotten it's on his f****** screen! He's gonna put it back up by accident, are you ready? Cheats straight on his screen...right there. Silly b*****d!

That was not all, though. After being called out for cheating, Mingostylegaming made a half-hearted attempt to defend himself by saying that it was just a 'joke'.

So Accused of cheating because im better then most haha !! So I get an image off a website save it and flash it up to wind everyone up as @Tommey wanted it on my screen here is imagine I put up lmao pic.twitter.com/62f98edHud — MINGOSTYLEGAMING (@MINGOSTYLE) September 6, 2020

Haha I actually saved an image and popped it up for a joke ! Since some twats say I’m hacking lmao get a grip ! I even showed the imagine where o got it from and what I edited it on ! But I guess people don’t like it for a joke lmao — MINGOSTYLEGAMING (@MINGOSTYLE) September 6, 2020

The online community, however, did not buy into his justification at all and were quick to lambast him.

Notice that the menu on his screen is on the "ESP" tab but it isn't in the pic he apparently used. Big fail. Lmao — Ryan (@Pwnunabslal) September 6, 2020

It’s literally not even the same menu mate? — 🤖 (@ctrru) September 6, 2020

This is the most pathetic thing ever 😂😂😂. If you look closely you can tell that those 2 menus are completely different lmao, I wasn't even sure it was true till you pulled this up lol, u played urself — Leo (@LilLoyo1105) September 6, 2020

So I know we all know 100% he is lying about this but here is some extra proof...how about you at least get an image with the right TAB open 😂 @Tommey this guy is a tool pic.twitter.com/RLE2vK9A72 — Joshua Valliere (@Scoooder) September 6, 2020

This is the worst reply I've ever heard lol.... You are getting accused of hacking then you think that it would be funny to pop up a "fake" image on screen.



You are sounding very stupid right now, it's actually pretty cringe — Brett ➐ (@CMGBrett) September 6, 2020

After criticism began to mount online, the Assistant Head of Operations and Tournament organiser, Brett, said that Mingostylegaming was banned.

He's banned and will not be unbanned, all that needs to be said. — Brett ➐ (@CMGBrett) September 6, 2020

With the number of cheaters in the game continuing to be on the rise, this incident constitutes yet another instance of a Warzone player caught blatantly cheating during a Twitch live stream.

Warzone has infamously become a breeding ground for cheaters who use cheat menus for hacking, something which many pros believe is ruining the game.

Bro, if you cheat in Warzone, you're such a damn loser lmao — KRNG Espresso (@eColiEspresso) September 5, 2020

If you cheat in Warzone I hope you have a terrible day — NYSL Attach (@Attach) September 5, 2020