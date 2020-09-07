Warzone cheater caught on Twitch live stream by COD pro

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently one of the most popular multiplayer battle-royale games in the world, with millions of players streaming the game on platforms such as Twitch. At the time of writing this article, it is currently the third most streamed game on Twitch, with 54.7K viewers.
Despite its popularity, the game has been plagued by the menace of cheaters who have ruined Warzone's competitive integrity. Of late, the number of cheaters in Warzone has been on the rise, which has prompted Activision to crack down on them.
The issue seems far more deep-rooted than one could have imagined. Recently, a Twitch streamer by the name of MrGolds was caught using a cheat menu during his live stream, which resulted in his ban.
In the aftermath of this incident, yet another cheater was called out, this time by a COD pro called Mr Tommey who represents Dallas Empire.
A Warzone player by the name of Mingostylegaming was caught with a cheat menu open during his Twitch live stream.
Warzone cheater caught live on Twitch
Mr Tommey is a professional esports player for the Dallas Empire, an esports organisation, which has popular singer-songwriter Post Malone as one of its co-owners.
He recently revealed that Mingostylegaming had blatantly cheated during his Twitch live stream and seemed to show no remorse in the incident's aftermath.
In the clip below, one can see Mingostylegaming trying to defend himself:
On being accused by Tommey of using cheats, Mingostylegaming said:
Whoa I'm messing around...Oh mate, I was f*****g around .I literally just got a picture...f*****g idiot mate.
Post his tweet, Esports Talk released a video on YouTube where they revealed Mingostylegaming to be cheating during his Twitch livestream:
Watch his monitor chat...Oh it's up there, he doesn't realize we can see it, it's on his webcam. He's forgotten it's on his f****** screen! He's gonna put it back up by accident, are you ready? Cheats straight on his screen...right there. Silly b*****d!
That was not all, though. After being called out for cheating, Mingostylegaming made a half-hearted attempt to defend himself by saying that it was just a 'joke'.
The online community, however, did not buy into his justification at all and were quick to lambast him.
After criticism began to mount online, the Assistant Head of Operations and Tournament organiser, Brett, said that Mingostylegaming was banned.
With the number of cheaters in the game continuing to be on the rise, this incident constitutes yet another instance of a Warzone player caught blatantly cheating during a Twitch live stream.
Warzone has infamously become a breeding ground for cheaters who use cheat menus for hacking, something which many pros believe is ruining the game.
Published 07 Sep 2020, 14:40 IST