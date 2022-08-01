Digimon Survive boss guide: How to beat Fangmon

Digimon Survive is here to deliver a fascinating new look into the acclaimed world of Digimon. The much-anticipated JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) from Bandai Namco offers a heartfelt narrative never seen before in this franchise. Developed by Hyde, it is finally out for modern consoles and PCs after a number of delays.

The title spices up the journey players embark on in the title by introducing tactical turn-based battles, pitting the cast's Digimon against enemy monsters. These also culminate in challenging clashes against powerful bosses. This guide details how to defeat the second story boss, the red wolf Digimon Fangmon.

Taking down Digimon Survive's Fangmon

According to Digimon lore, Fangmon allegedly arose from the data of the Big Bad Wolf from fairy tales. It is a red-colored wolf with a very elongated muzzle. This boss fight occurs at the end of Part 2, offering a tougher challenge than players have encountered before. However, one element that makes this fight easier is that Labramon evolves during this fight as part of the story.

Labramon's Digivolution to Dobermon will be crucial in dealing damage to the foe. The boss fight places the player's Digimon on one end of a long area with Fangmon on the other end. At the same time, Fangmon's minions also pose a threat to the player as they close in from a nearby area below. This virtually sandwiches the players between the boss and the incoming enemy forces as they make their way to Fangmon.

Players may try dealing with the minor foes first. Evolving all Digimon available in the party can also come in handy. And since Agumon is available in this fight, players should make sure to use Digivolution on it as well.

Keeping a couple of Digimon behind to take care of incoming threats is a good idea. The toughest challenge in this fight is dealing with Fangmon's attacks. It can deal 500 damage per hit that can easily one-shot most non-evolved monsters. However, if players have enough strong Digimon that can quickly get behind Fangmon's position, backstabbing it can deal a lot of damage as well.

Other than that, there is not much else to the fight. The end of the fight also signifies the conclusion of Part 2 in Digimon Survive.

More about Digimon Survive

This is the latest Digimon entry since 2017's Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory for PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Digimon Survive is a new journey laced with mystery and thrills as a young group of students somehow find themselves trapped within an alternate dimension. The group must learn to be brave in the face of danger and strengthen the bond between not just themselves but also their Digimon. Many iconic monsters make an appearance in the title as well, like Agumon, Floramon, and more.

From befriending new Digimon to interacting with NPCs and investigating surroundings, there is a lot of content here, and the title is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

