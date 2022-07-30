Digimon Survive guide: How to get more Digimon

With Bandai Namco's latest offering, Digimon Survive, one of the most popular monster-taming media franchises out there, embraces an all-new dimension. The strategy RPG and visual novel adventure immerses players into a brand new story featuring the iconic creatures. Developed by Hyde, it is the first game entry since Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory, the franchise's last major outing.

Players are once again introduced to the monsters in an emotional narrative. With over 100 Digimon to meet, there are many recognizable names like Agumon, Gotsumon, Guilmon, and Patamon. So it makes sense to want to befriend them all. But how does one go about doing that in the game?

Digimon Survive introduces a novel mechanic for obtaining Digimon

Digimon Games @digimon_games



Digimon Survive launches 7/29

Pre-order: To recruit new Digimon in Digimon Survive, you’ll have to master the art of conversation! Should you play it cool, compassionate, bored? It all depends on the Digimon you’re trying to win over!Digimon Survive launches 7/29 #RoadToSurvive Pre-order: spr.ly/6018zspXE To recruit new Digimon in Digimon Survive, you’ll have to master the art of conversation! Should you play it cool, compassionate, bored? It all depends on the Digimon you’re trying to win over!Digimon Survive launches 7/29 #RoadToSurvivePre-order: spr.ly/6018zspXE https://t.co/LT2P34SvKY

To befriend a Digimon, players will have to talk to them. Though the premise sounds easy, it isn't so in execution.

To recruit an enemy Digimon, players will have to converse with them in the following manner:

Select the Digimon you want to befriend from the Foe tab under the Talk option

This will shift the camera view over to the Digimon in question as they present three questions to the player

In a manner similar to the Megami Tensei RPGs, players will have to pick the correct answer to the posed statement or question. With four options to choose from, the odds of picking the correct answer are not in the player's favor.

Different Digimon have different personalities, and as such, will require different approaches to befriend.

The success rate of the conversation is determined by a bar above the target Digimon. Two key rules to follow here are as follows:

Picking the correct option grants two points (or two segments of the total six-segment bar)

Picking the wrong option reduces points

A failure to recruit the target Digimon will end the conversation. Thus, players may have to reload the game and try again. If players want to make it through without the help of guides, there will be some trial and error involved in the entire process.

If players are successful in befriending the Digimon, two options will appear, which are as follows:

Players can ask the Digimon to become a party member

Players can ask the Digimon to give them an item

Thus, even if players already have the target Digimon, it may not be a bad idea to converse with them again to gain an item. Do note that the success rate of the conversation is also determined by two factors:

The level of the players' Digimon

The level of the target Digimon. Higher level Digimons can be trickier to convince

This is all players need to know for their journey through the game.

What is Digimon Survive about?

PlayStation @PlayStation



Learn how your choices impact your Digimon’s growth and the story: Digimon Survive is a visual novel, digivolved — and it’s out today on PS4.Learn how your choices impact your Digimon’s growth and the story: play.st/3J3DyRG Digimon Survive is a visual novel, digivolved — and it’s out today on PS4.Learn how your choices impact your Digimon’s growth and the story: play.st/3J3DyRG https://t.co/OfRyNkjsOi

What starts off as a casual stroll through the nearby mountain shrine goes awry for a group of youngsters, who get teleported to the mysterious realm of Digimon. With the looming threat of hostile Digimon, the protagonists must rely on each other and their allies to make it out alive. The choices and interactions made by players will affect the flow of the story.

Given its story-heavy nature, players' choices also affect digivolution - the ability of the Digimon to evolve into more powerful versions. Some higher-tier digivolutions possess devastating skills and must be masterfully deployed for the best effects.

Combat in Digimon Survive takes place on a grid where foes are fought in different scenarios in tactical turn-based skirmishes.

Digimon Survive is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far