Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Betamon

With Digimon Survive, fans are gearing up for a brand new adventure into the unknown. The latest video game entry in the acclaimed monster taming series is one of the biggest releases this month. Many fans have been anticipating the release of the visual novel/strategy RPG hybrid game for quite some time now.

The title features many beloved Digimon, like the iconic Agumon and Patamon. However, there are more underrated ones as well. One such lesser-known monster is Betamon.

How to find and befriend Betamon in Digimon Survive

Betamon is a Water Virus type Digimon. It has a gentle and docile nature, so players must approach it accordingly. As with all Digimon of this nature, players will have to convince the former to join their party by engaging with them in conversation. But first, players will have to find the Betamon out in the wild.

How to find Betamon

Players can find Betamon in the Free Battle parts of Digimon Survive. This is after Aoi goes missing in Part 1. As such, players will have to follow the steps listed below:

Visit the second floor of the school, following which players can access Free Battle and Betamon

When encountered, Betamon can be conversed with

Betamon's conversation mechanic is reminiscent of SEGA's Shin Megami Tensei series, where players will only be able to progress after choosing the correct option. Doing so is key to successful recruitment.

How to befriend Betamon

The game offers three questions, each having four options of which only one answer is correct. Negotiations here are easier as compared to Shin Megami Tensei titles only because of the visual depiction of the player's success rate.

When being conversed with, Betamon will have a bar over its head that will increase if the conversation is headed in the right direction. Selecting the right option will grant the player two points, thus increasing the player's chances of recruiting the Digimon.

On the other hand, failure to have a proper conversation will cause them to get angry.

Since Betamon is a gentle creature, the responses to its questions must be equally mild. Here are the dialogue answers that players need to succeed:

"What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect?" -> Get Annoyed!

"I'd like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible..." -> Then let's retreat.

"Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn't it?" -> What a gentle soul!

"Is wanting quiet time to yourself such a crime?" -> No, but it's not easy.

"If your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it?" -> I'd scold them!

"How do clouds in the sky look to you?" -> I wanna ride one!

"Sometimes you should act on emotion instead of logic, don't you think?" -> Be true to yourself.

Once Betamon has been recruited, players can use it for combat in Digimon Survive. The game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

