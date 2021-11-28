Disguised Toast announces $100k Apex Legends tournament days after returning to Twitch

Earlier today, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang announced a proposal for a $100k Apex Legends “hide and seek” event.

The streamer only recently made a return to Twitch after spending two years with Facebook Gaming. Disguised Toast wanted to know if there were any other streamers who would be interested in an Apex Legends tournament.

The streamer did not reveal exactly what he meant by a “hide and seek” Apex Legends tournament. However, a range of content creators responded to Disguised Toast’s tweet expressing their willingness to participate.

Streamers respond to Disguised Toast’s $100k Apex Legends tournament proposal

Disguised Toast posted the tweet earlier today, i.e., November 28, 2021. The streamer wanted other content creators who were interested in participating to drop a reply. Toast did not reveal any details about the planned event but simply claimed that it was a “hide and seek" tournament with a prize money of $100k.

With such a huge amount of prize money, it is a bit surprising that a range of other content creators were willing to participate as well. Disguised Toast’s friend Thomas “Sykkuno” joked that he would be willing to participate in order to earn money for his “water bill”. Sykkuno's extraordinarily huge “water bill” is a long-running joke among his viewers.

Leslie “Fuslie” Fu also expressed her willingness to participate, and even tagged the likes of Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An and Jack "NiceWigg" Martin. Fuslie wanted the two content creators to team up with her.

C9 PVPX @PVPX_ @DisguisedToast Been a fan of yours since the classic HS days. Would love to be a part of this! @DisguisedToast Been a fan of yours since the classic HS days. Would love to be a part of this!

Other notable content creators who responded to the post included Rebecca “Justaminx” and Connor. Disguised Toast’s tweet received a range of responses from smaller content creators who wanted to participate in the event as well. Given the popular response, Toast should easily be able to organize the “hide and seek” tournament that he wants.

Of course, other notable content creators can also be expected to respond to the post in the coming days. While there is little clarity with respect to the rules and the content creators who'd be willing to participate, Disguised Toast will be happy with the innumerable responses that he got.

