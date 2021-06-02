Disguised Toast gives the Internet a reason to "simp" with his new makeover

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang recently took to Twitter to post a photo of his new “makeover.”

Disguised Toast recently received a makeover and had live streamed his new look around two weeks ago. On 1st June 2021, he decided to post a photo of his new look.

A number of fans and fellow content creators rushed to compliment Disguised Toast on his new look. This included the likes of Ludwig Ahgren and Rumay “Hafu” Wang.

Disguised Toasts posts picture of his new look on Twitter, sends fans in a frenzy

Disguised Toast posted the following picture on Twitter. As can be seen, the caption claimed that he is looking to give people a reason to “simp.” A number of fans and content creators reacted to the photo. Disguised Toast sported earrings and a black jacket.

The streamers who responded to the post included Ludwig, who claimed that Disguised Toast looked “hot.” Meanwhile, Hafu complimented Disguised Toast’s eyebrows. A number of other popular content creators reacted to Disguised Toast’s post too.

Bro ur hot — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 1, 2021

eyebrows on fleek — Hafu (@itshafu) June 1, 2021

call me jelly because i’m trying to be spread all over you — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) June 1, 2021

Lookin clean!!1 👌👌👌 — Wendy (@Natsumiii) June 1, 2021

Fans took the opportunity to complement their favorite streamer. As is apparent in the tweets, Disguised Toast’s new look was indeed well-received. The photo since it was posted has received more than 120k likes along with 1.5k retweets.

Why th are u so handsome and cute at the same time??!!! — DON'T CRY (@I71249454) June 1, 2021

Am I gay or not. Wtf. You confuse me in my no-no zone. I like it. — Liz 🏳️‍🌈 (@SchviftyFive) June 1, 2021

Are you a light switch Cause I wanna keep you turned on all day pic.twitter.com/GsCbpyuEE1 — Seth (@Shmoney_2003) June 1, 2021

tina you’re always right — chloe! (📌) (@chloeiscryin) June 1, 2021

Disguised Toast hasn’t had the most successful of times recently. He was banned temporarily on Twitch after watching an old clip which contained a homophobic slur. He has also recently revealed that he is quitting “Among Us” for the time being, along with Hafu.

Finally, towards the beginning of May, a range of allegations related to sexism, pedophilia and racism were levied against Disguised Toast due to his comments during live streams over the years. The streamer responded with a lengthy post, and was supported by a range of his content creator friends.

Addressing my "problematic" past and being cancelled



Read: https://t.co/f9QfXzunui — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 2, 2021

Regardless, fans will be happy to see that Disguised Toasts appears to have moved on and posted a photograph of his new look.

