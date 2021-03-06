Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves leave fans scandalized after their explicit WandaVision jokes

WandaVision is on everyone's tongue as Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves tweet questions about the show that has some fans laughing and others shocked.

I want to know what it tastes like 🙈👅💦 — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) March 5, 2021

If Vision from WandaVision is a red male then he should have male anatomy. This is what Michael Reeves alludes to when asks about vision’s penis. The post started trending as many fans started trying to get more information on the topic. Twitter users responded to the question and added that if Vision is red then everything should be red.

hey bestie what the fuck pic.twitter.com/xtVVeNETCi — sarah :) (@sarahsspaamm) March 5, 2021

Disguised Toast jumped on this post and asked what Vision’s anatomy would taste like, leaving many shocked. There have been no official answers to their questions from showrunners. Some Twitter users found the topic funny, while others wondered why the topic got this far.

Okayy but what does Shroud's dick look like though? — 👟👘Denis (@sabaudns) March 5, 2021

One Twitter user pointed out that Shroud had earlier posted a tweet about WandaVision. In the tweet, Shroud claimed he was Vision, which alluded to Disguised Toast going to Shroud to find out the answer to his question. The entire thread was very risque and sexually charged.

I hate u both — yvonne 🌸 (@yvonnie) March 5, 2021

Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves seem to have benefitted from the clout but it left many fans uncomfortable. As many point out, this post fell out of nowhere and left them in a state of confusion.

WandaVision continues to gain fans and references due to it being the next stop after the movies from Phases 1-3

Because WandaVision is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s jump into Phase 4 of their movie series, many fans have been watching the show since it was first released on Disney+. Streamers who also love the show like to ask the ‘real questions’ and make everyone laugh. This is what Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves were trying to do.

What did I just read pic.twitter.com/l6baXxvzkc — HYUK 🌱 (@5hrimp_) March 5, 2021

Hopefully, Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves can find other ways to show that they like the show WandaVision. Many fans feel this is not the best way of expressing their interest in the show even though it made a few others laugh.

