Dislyte tier list: All Espers, ranked (December 2023)

Dislyte stands out as a highly acclaimed mobile RPG game, delivering an enjoyable gaming experience. Set in a stylish urban mythological environment, Dislyte seamlessly combines elements from role-playing games with turn-based combat. Players have the freedom to choose characters based on their skills and can enhance their capabilities by using Experimon, ascending their star ratings, and leveling up their skills.

Dislyte presents a lineup of over 100 characters referred to as the Espers. To secure victories in battles, players can assemble a team consisting of up to six Espers. While enhancing their skills is crucial for bolstering their performance, a deeper comprehension of each Esper's strengths and their current status in the meta is vital for effective progression.

Consequently, regularly consulting tier lists is essential, as they offer updated insights into the viability of Espers. This article unveils December 2023 rankings for all Espers in Dislyte.

All Dislyte Espers ranked (December 2023)

In Dislyte, Espers are classified based on their roles, including Support, Controller, Defender, and Fighter. Some Espers also possess distinctive elemental attributes like Inferno, Wind, and Flow. Additionally, a select few Espers feature a unique fourth option called Shimmer, which remains unaffected by the three elemental types.

The roster of Espers is divided into various tiers determined by their abilities, namely S, A, B, C, and D. Those in the S tier exhibit exceptional skills and excel in capabilities, making them formidable assets for easily winning battles. As the ranking descends, so do the skills compared to those in the top tiers.

S-tier

S-tier characters in Dislyte. (Image via Lilith Games)

The characters designated in the S-tier showcase exceptional strength, each possessing the ability to overcome formidable adversaries, thereby simplifying your task of facing challenges in battles. Equip them with your most formidable gear, prioritize unlocking their Divine Resonance, and invest in their upgrades to guarantee a straightforward victory over the challenges.

S-tier Espers are as follows:

Nyx Elaine

Prometheus Mateo

Njord Gabrielle

Set Sander

Calypso Dhalia

SOPDET UDAY

Scylla Meredith

White Tiger Lin Xiao

Medea Chloe

Lian

Gaia Sienna

Heimdall Ashley

Izanagi Yamato

Nut TIYE

Garmr Brewster

Valeria

Shamash Javid

Hestia Ginny

Apollo Lucas

Osiris OLLIE

Yue Lao Unky Chai

A-tier

A-tier character, Thor Donar (Image via Lilith Games)

Espers, classified in the A-tier, exhibit formidable strength and prove to be effective in overcoming challenges in battles. Although they may not match the capabilities of S-tier units, focusing on unlocking Divine Resonance, elevating their star levels, and optimizing upgrades can greatly facilitate your progress in the game.

Espers of A-tier are as follows:

Thor DONAR

Odin Raven

Queen Mother JIN YUYAO

Yang Jian YUN CHUAN

Geb Ahmed

Black Tortoise Ren Si

Chang’e Heng Yue

Hati Camille

Nefertem Asenath

Freyr Fabrice

YMIR EMBLA

Vermillion Bird Li Guang

Nephthys Nicole

Cecilia

Izanami Yuuhime

Neith Laura

AO Bing Long Mian

Siren Celine

Sun Wukong TANG XUAN

Nezha LI LING

Ninsun Parmi

Kauket INTISAR

Freya Eira

SHAO SIMING YE SUHUA

Alolin

Frigga ABIGAIL

Amunet ZORA

Medusa Melanie

Gullveig Alice

Nornir Fatum Sisters

B-tier

B-tier character, Loki TRIKI (Image via Lilith Games)

Espers in the B-tier exhibit a balanced level of strength, avoiding excessive dominance or weakness. To optimize your in-game performance with these units, it is recommended to bolster their abilities through upgrades before incorporating them into your roster.

Here are the Espers from B-tier:

AME-NO UZUME KOHARU

Artemis Mona

Death Guard Hei XIE Chuyi

Sobek Daylon

Hathor Lynn

Ra NARMER

PTAH AIN

Loki TRIKI

Hades HYDE

Tyr Everett

Thoth Elliot

Chiyou JIANG JIULI

Hilda (Hypnos)

Ares Lewis

Chiron Daniel

Dionysus Stewart

Hela Catherine

Cang Jie Cang Ji

Thanatos Ophelia

Anubis Drew

Meng Po Jiang Man

Zhong Kui Zhong Nan

Mimir Pritzker

Azure Dragon Xiao Yin

Poseidon BIODINA

Adrina (Chantico)

Atum DJOSER

Dayi Lu Yi

DOKK AEBI JIN-HEE

Eris Bonnie

Pandora Anesidora

C-tier

Fenrir Freddy in the C-tier. (Image via Lilith Games)

Espers in the C-tier category generally provide restricted usefulness and demand a more significant allocation of resources to achieve satisfactory results in the battle.

List of Espers in the C-tier:

Meretseger IFE

Jormungand Jacob

Fenrir Freddy

Death Guard Bai Xie Yuzhi

SK ADI ODETTE

HODUR HALL

Yao Ji Chang Pu

Aphrodite Alexa

IDUN Chalmers

EROS Q

Six Eared Macaque Tang Yun

Magni Nick

Hermes Arcana

UllR Aurelius

Yanluo Wang Luo Yan

Hercules Taylor

D- tier

The D-tier characters in Dislyte (Image via Lilith Games)

The D-tier characters in Dislyte are ideal for newcomers aiming to understand the game's meta and get acquainted with its mechanics, as they represent the least powerful options. These characters include:

Medjed Layla

Horus Falken

Bastet Berenice

Vali Leon

Jason David

Heket Lauren

Sekhmet Zelmer

Serket Kara

Valkyrie Brynn

White Snake Bai Liuli

Helen Helena

Anuket Kaylee

Gerd Jeanne

Tao Tie Li Ao

Baldr Bardon

Keep in mind that the Dislyte tier list reflects individual viewpoints and is subject to alteration with subsequent updates. The characters featured in the tier list are classified according to their abilities. To enhance your gaming experience and face more formidable challenges, consider selecting characters from the lower tiers and concentrating on enhancing their skills.