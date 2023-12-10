Dislyte tier list: All Espers, ranked (December 2023)

Dislyte stands out as a highly acclaimed mobile RPG game, delivering an enjoyable gaming experience. Set in a stylish urban mythological environment, Dislyte seamlessly combines elements from role-playing games with turn-based combat. Players have the freedom to choose characters based on their skills and can enhance their capabilities by using Experimon, ascending their star ratings, and leveling up their skills.
Dislyte presents a lineup of over 100 characters referred to as the Espers. To secure victories in battles, players can assemble a team consisting of up to six Espers. While enhancing their skills is crucial for bolstering their performance, a deeper comprehension of each Esper's strengths and their current status in the meta is vital for effective progression.
Consequently, regularly consulting tier lists is essential, as they offer updated insights into the viability of Espers. This article unveils December 2023 rankings for all Espers in Dislyte.
All Dislyte Espers ranked (December 2023)
In Dislyte, Espers are classified based on their roles, including Support, Controller, Defender, and Fighter. Some Espers also possess distinctive elemental attributes like Inferno, Wind, and Flow. Additionally, a select few Espers feature a unique fourth option called Shimmer, which remains unaffected by the three elemental types.
The roster of Espers is divided into various tiers determined by their abilities, namely S, A, B, C, and D. Those in the S tier exhibit exceptional skills and excel in capabilities, making them formidable assets for easily winning battles. As the ranking descends, so do the skills compared to those in the top tiers.
S-tier
The characters designated in the S-tier showcase exceptional strength, each possessing the ability to overcome formidable adversaries, thereby simplifying your task of facing challenges in battles. Equip them with your most formidable gear, prioritize unlocking their Divine Resonance, and invest in their upgrades to guarantee a straightforward victory over the challenges.
S-tier Espers are as follows:
- Nyx Elaine
- Prometheus Mateo
- Njord Gabrielle
- Set Sander
- Calypso Dhalia
- SOPDET UDAY
- Scylla Meredith
- White Tiger Lin Xiao
- Medea Chloe
- Lian
- Gaia Sienna
- Heimdall Ashley
- Izanagi Yamato
- Nut TIYE
- Garmr Brewster
- Valeria
- Shamash Javid
- Hestia Ginny
- Apollo Lucas
- Osiris OLLIE
- Yue Lao Unky Chai
A-tier
Espers, classified in the A-tier, exhibit formidable strength and prove to be effective in overcoming challenges in battles. Although they may not match the capabilities of S-tier units, focusing on unlocking Divine Resonance, elevating their star levels, and optimizing upgrades can greatly facilitate your progress in the game.
Espers of A-tier are as follows:
- Thor DONAR
- Odin Raven
- Queen Mother JIN YUYAO
- Yang Jian YUN CHUAN
- Geb Ahmed
- Black Tortoise Ren Si
- Chang’e Heng Yue
- Hati Camille
- Nefertem Asenath
- Freyr Fabrice
- YMIR EMBLA
- Vermillion Bird Li Guang
- Nephthys Nicole
- Cecilia
- Izanami Yuuhime
- Neith Laura
- AO Bing Long Mian
- Siren Celine
- Sun Wukong TANG XUAN
- Nezha LI LING
- Ninsun Parmi
- Kauket INTISAR
- Freya Eira
- SHAO SIMING YE SUHUA
- Alolin
- Frigga ABIGAIL
- Amunet ZORA
- Medusa Melanie
- Gullveig Alice
- Nornir Fatum Sisters
B-tier
Espers in the B-tier exhibit a balanced level of strength, avoiding excessive dominance or weakness. To optimize your in-game performance with these units, it is recommended to bolster their abilities through upgrades before incorporating them into your roster.
Here are the Espers from B-tier:
- AME-NO UZUME KOHARU
- Artemis Mona
- Death Guard Hei XIE Chuyi
- Sobek Daylon
- Hathor Lynn
- Ra NARMER
- PTAH AIN
- Loki TRIKI
- Hades HYDE
- Tyr Everett
- Thoth Elliot
- Chiyou JIANG JIULI
- Hilda (Hypnos)
- Ares Lewis
- Chiron Daniel
- Dionysus Stewart
- Hela Catherine
- Cang Jie Cang Ji
- Thanatos Ophelia
- Anubis Drew
- Meng Po Jiang Man
- Zhong Kui Zhong Nan
- Mimir Pritzker
- Azure Dragon Xiao Yin
- Poseidon BIODINA
- Adrina (Chantico)
- Atum DJOSER
- Dayi Lu Yi
- DOKK AEBI JIN-HEE
- Eris Bonnie
- Pandora Anesidora
C-tier
Espers in the C-tier category generally provide restricted usefulness and demand a more significant allocation of resources to achieve satisfactory results in the battle.
List of Espers in the C-tier:
- Meretseger IFE
- Jormungand Jacob
- Fenrir Freddy
- Death Guard Bai Xie Yuzhi
- SK ADI ODETTE
- HODUR HALL
- Yao Ji Chang Pu
- Aphrodite Alexa
- IDUN Chalmers
- EROS Q
- Six Eared Macaque Tang Yun
- Magni Nick
- Hermes Arcana
- UllR Aurelius
- Yanluo Wang Luo Yan
- Hercules Taylor
D- tier
The D-tier characters in Dislyte are ideal for newcomers aiming to understand the game's meta and get acquainted with its mechanics, as they represent the least powerful options. These characters include:
- Medjed Layla
- Horus Falken
- Bastet Berenice
- Vali Leon
- Jason David
- Heket Lauren
- Sekhmet Zelmer
- Serket Kara
- Valkyrie Brynn
- White Snake Bai Liuli
- Helen Helena
- Anuket Kaylee
- Gerd Jeanne
- Tao Tie Li Ao
- Baldr Bardon
Keep in mind that the Dislyte tier list reflects individual viewpoints and is subject to alteration with subsequent updates. The characters featured in the tier list are classified according to their abilities. To enhance your gaming experience and face more formidable challenges, consider selecting characters from the lower tiers and concentrating on enhancing their skills.