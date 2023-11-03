Dislyte tier list: All Espers, ranked (November 2023)

Dislyte introduces a distinctive RPG experience rooted in a stylish urban mythological setting. This title's appeal lies in its gameplay, which blends elements seen in role-playing games and turn-based combat. Also, it has a diverse cast of characters. Dislyte quickly gained popularity after its initial release because of its fighters and gameplay.
It consistently gets new features and bonuses through regular updates. These patches not only introduce fresh content but also enhance the stats of certain characters. They are typically rolled out on a regular basis, often monthly, and have a direct impact on the rankings of in-game entities. This article presents the November 2023 rankings of all the Espers in Dislyte.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
All Dislyte Espers ranked (November 2023)
In Dislyte, Espers are the game's characters with distinct skills and abilities that can be enhanced. Thanks to a roster of over 100 of them, players can assemble a team of their choice. They have the flexibility to equip up to six Espers with various gear, increase their power through ascension, level them up in-game, and unlock Divine Resonance to boost their overall stats.
These characters serve various roles — including Support, Controller, Defender, and Fighter. Some also possess unique elemental attributes, such as Inferno, Wind, and Flow. Additionally, a few Espers boast a fourth option, Shimmer, which is not affected by the three elemental types.
The list of characters in the game is categorized into different tiers: S, A, B, C, and D. The S tier comprises entities capable of excelling in all situations and effectively dealing with multiple enemies. In contrast, the D tier consists of units that do not work well in any game mode.
S-tier
The characters listed in the S-tier exhibit remarkable strength, each capable of defeating any adversary on their own. Outfit them with your most powerful gear, make unlocking their Divine Resonance a top priority, and invest in their upgrades to ensure conquering in-game challenges is a straightforward task.
Characters in the S-tier
- Garmr Brewster
- Nyx Elaine
- Prometheus Mateo
- Njord Gabrielle
- Set Sander
- Calypso Dhalia
- Gaia Sienna
- Heimdall Ashley
- Shamash Javid
- Hestia Ginny
- Scylla Meredith
- Apollo Lucas
- Osiris OLLIE
- Yue Lao Unky Chai
- White Tiger Lin Xiao
- Medea Chloe
- Lian
- Valeria
- SOPDET UDAY
- Izanagi Yamato
- Nut TIYE
A-tier
Characters in the A-tier exhibit considerable strength and are adept at tackling the game's challenges. While they may not possess the same level of capability as S-tier units, prioritizing the unlocking of Divine Resonance, ascending their star levels, and maximizing their upgrades can significantly ease your in-game journey.
Characters in the A-tier
- Nezha LI LING
- Ninsun Parmi
- Vermillion Bird Li Guang
- Kauket INTISAR
- Freya Eira
- SHAO SIMING YE SUHUA
- Frigga ABIGAIL
- Amunet ZORA
- AO Bing Long Mian
- Thor DONAR
- Queen Mother JIN YUYAO
- Yang Jian YUN CHUAN
- Freyr Fabrice
- Siren Celine
- Neith Laura
- Alolin
- Nefertem Asenath
- YMIR EMBLA
- Odin Raven
- Sun Wukong TANG XUAN
- Geb Ahmed
- Black Tortoise Ren Si
- Nephthys Nicole
- Cecilia
- Izanami Yuuhime
- Chang’e Heng Yue
- Hati Camille
- Medusa Melanie
- Gullveig Alice
- Nornir Fatum Sisters
B-tier
Characters in the B-tier aren't overly dominant but aren't too weak, either. To maximize your in-game performance using these units, it's advisable to enhance their abilities through upgrades before adding them to your roster.
Characters in the B-tier
- Ra NARMER
- AME-NO UZUME KOHARU
- Artemis Mona
- Death Guard Hei XIE Chuyi
- Chiyou JIANG JIULI
- Ares Lewis
- Hathor Lynn
- Hilda (Hypnos)
- Meng Po Jiang Man
- Eris Bonnie
- Pandora Anesidora
- PTAH AIN
- Loki TRIKI
- Sobek Daylon
- Adrina (Chantico)
- Atum DJOSER
- Tyr Everett
- Thoth Elliot
- Hades HYDE
- Chiron Daniel
- Dionysus Stewart
- Dayi Lu Yi
- DOKK AEBI JIN-HEE
C-tier
C-tier Espers tend to offer limited utility and require a greater investment of resources to yield satisfactory outcomes.
Characters in the C-tier
- Zhong Kui Zhong Nan
- Cang Jie Cang Ji
- Mimir Pritzker
- Azure Dragon Xiao Yin
- Poseidon BIODINA
- HODUR HALL
- Yao Ji Chang Pu
- Aphrodite Alexa
- IDUN Chalmers
- Hela Catherine
- Thanatos Ophelia
- Anubis Drew
- Meretseger IFE
- Jormungand Jacob
- EROS Q
- Yanluo Wang Luo Yan
- Hercules Taylor
- Six Eared Macaque Tang Yun
- Magni Nick
- Hermes Arcana
- UllR Aurelius
D- tier
The characters listed in the D-tier represent the least powerful options in Dislyte, making them perfect for newcomers looking to grasp the game's meta and become familiar with its mechanics.
Characters in the D-tier
- Serket Kara
- Bastet Berenice
- Vali Leon
- Anuket Kaylee
- Heket Lauren
- Sekhmet Zelmer
- Fenrir Freddy
- Gerd Jeanne
- Jason David
- Tao Tie Li Ao
- Valkyrie Brynn
- Baldr Bardon
- Death Guard Bai Xie Yuzhi
- White Snake Bai Liuli
- Helen Helena
- Medjed Layla
- SK ADI ODETT
- Horus Falken
Please remember that this Dislyte tier list is based on personal opinions and can change as more updates are released.