Dislyte tier list: All Espers, ranked (November 2023)

Dislyte introduces a distinctive RPG experience rooted in a stylish urban mythological setting. This title's appeal lies in its gameplay, which blends elements seen in role-playing games and turn-based combat. Also, it has a diverse cast of characters. Dislyte quickly gained popularity after its initial release because of its fighters and gameplay.

It consistently gets new features and bonuses through regular updates. These patches not only introduce fresh content but also enhance the stats of certain characters. They are typically rolled out on a regular basis, often monthly, and have a direct impact on the rankings of in-game entities. This article presents the November 2023 rankings of all the Espers in Dislyte.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

All Dislyte Espers ranked (November 2023)

In Dislyte, Espers are the game's characters with distinct skills and abilities that can be enhanced. Thanks to a roster of over 100 of them, players can assemble a team of their choice. They have the flexibility to equip up to six Espers with various gear, increase their power through ascension, level them up in-game, and unlock Divine Resonance to boost their overall stats.

These characters serve various roles — including Support, Controller, Defender, and Fighter. Some also possess unique elemental attributes, such as Inferno, Wind, and Flow. Additionally, a few Espers boast a fourth option, Shimmer, which is not affected by the three elemental types.

The list of characters in the game is categorized into different tiers: S, A, B, C, and D. The S tier comprises entities capable of excelling in all situations and effectively dealing with multiple enemies. In contrast, the D tier consists of units that do not work well in any game mode.

S-tier

S-tier characters (Image via Lilith Games)

The characters listed in the S-tier exhibit remarkable strength, each capable of defeating any adversary on their own. Outfit them with your most powerful gear, make unlocking their Divine Resonance a top priority, and invest in their upgrades to ensure conquering in-game challenges is a straightforward task.

Characters in the S-tier

Garmr Brewster

Nyx Elaine

Prometheus Mateo

Njord Gabrielle

Set Sander

Calypso Dhalia

Gaia Sienna

Heimdall Ashley

Shamash Javid

Hestia Ginny

Scylla Meredith

Apollo Lucas

Osiris OLLIE

Yue Lao Unky Chai

White Tiger Lin Xiao

Medea Chloe

Lian

Valeria

SOPDET UDAY

Izanagi Yamato

Nut TIYE

A-tier

A-tier character, Freya Eira. (Image via Lilith Games)

Characters in the A-tier exhibit considerable strength and are adept at tackling the game's challenges. While they may not possess the same level of capability as S-tier units, prioritizing the unlocking of Divine Resonance, ascending their star levels, and maximizing their upgrades can significantly ease your in-game journey.

Characters in the A-tier

Nezha LI LING

Ninsun Parmi

Vermillion Bird Li Guang

Kauket INTISAR

Freya Eira

SHAO SIMING YE SUHUA

Frigga ABIGAIL

Amunet ZORA

AO Bing Long Mian

Thor DONAR

Queen Mother JIN YUYAO

Yang Jian YUN CHUAN

Freyr Fabrice

Siren Celine

Neith Laura

Alolin

Nefertem Asenath

YMIR EMBLA

Odin Raven

Sun Wukong TANG XUAN

Geb Ahmed

Black Tortoise Ren Si

Nephthys Nicole

Cecilia

Izanami Yuuhime

Chang’e Heng Yue

Hati Camille

Medusa Melanie

Gullveig Alice

Nornir Fatum Sisters

B-tier

Tyr Everett in Dislyte (Image via Lilith Games)

Characters in the B-tier aren't overly dominant but aren't too weak, either. To maximize your in-game performance using these units, it's advisable to enhance their abilities through upgrades before adding them to your roster.

Characters in the B-tier

Ra NARMER

AME-NO UZUME KOHARU

Artemis Mona

Death Guard Hei XIE Chuyi

Chiyou JIANG JIULI

Ares Lewis

Hathor Lynn

Hilda (Hypnos)

Meng Po Jiang Man

Eris Bonnie

Pandora Anesidora

PTAH AIN

Loki TRIKI

Sobek Daylon

Adrina (Chantico)

Atum DJOSER

Tyr Everett

Thoth Elliot

Hades HYDE

Chiron Daniel

Dionysus Stewart

Dayi Lu Yi

DOKK AEBI JIN-HEE

C-tier

Hercules Taylor in C-tier. (Image via Lilith Games)

C-tier Espers tend to offer limited utility and require a greater investment of resources to yield satisfactory outcomes.

Characters in the C-tier

Zhong Kui Zhong Nan

Cang Jie Cang Ji

Mimir Pritzker

Azure Dragon Xiao Yin

Poseidon BIODINA

HODUR HALL

Yao Ji Chang Pu

Aphrodite Alexa

IDUN Chalmers

Hela Catherine

Thanatos Ophelia

Anubis Drew

Meretseger IFE

Jormungand Jacob

EROS Q

Yanluo Wang Luo Yan

Hercules Taylor

Six Eared Macaque Tang Yun

Magni Nick

Hermes Arcana

UllR Aurelius

D- tier

Fenrir Freddy in D-tier. (Image via Lilith Games)

The characters listed in the D-tier represent the least powerful options in Dislyte, making them perfect for newcomers looking to grasp the game's meta and become familiar with its mechanics.

Characters in the D-tier

Serket Kara

Bastet Berenice

Vali Leon

Anuket Kaylee

Heket Lauren

Sekhmet Zelmer

Fenrir Freddy

Gerd Jeanne

Jason David

Tao Tie Li Ao

Valkyrie Brynn

Baldr Bardon

Death Guard Bai Xie Yuzhi

White Snake Bai Liuli

Helen Helena

Medjed Layla

SK ADI ODETT

Horus Falken

Please remember that this Dislyte tier list is based on personal opinions and can change as more updates are released.