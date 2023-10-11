Dislyte tier list (October 2023): All Espers, ranked

Espers are characters you control in Dislyte, an urban mythological mobile RPG. This title’s characters have unique skills and upgradable abilities. You can equip them with gears (up to six), ascend them, upgrade their in-game levels, and unlock Divine Resonance to enhance their overall stats. You have over 100 characters to choose from and build a squad.

Lilith Games introduces new Espers to Dislyte with each monthly update. This article ranks all Espers in the game for October 2023.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

All Dislyte Espers ranked from best to worst (October 2023)

Dislyte characters play one of these roles: Support, Controller, Defender, and Fighter. They also possess unique elemental types (Inferno, Wind, or Flow). Some Espers have an additional fourth option, Shimmer, which is unaffected by the three elemental types.

This article categorizes every Dislyte Esper into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. The S tier features characters that are helpful in every situation and can take out many enemies. On the contrary, the D tier contains units that do not help much in any game mode.

S-tier

Toland (Tezcatlipoca) in Dislyte (Image via Lilith Games)

S-tier Espers are outstanding in this mobile gacha title; they can single-handedly destroy any foe you encounter. Equip them with the best equipment you have, prioritize unlocking their Divine Resonance, upgrade them, and they will make your Dislyte journey a cakewalk.

Here are all the Espers in the S tier:

Toland (Tezcatlipoca)

Valeria (Quetzalcoatl)

Ginny (Hestia)

Mateo (Prometheus)

Yamato (Izanagi)

Fatum Sisters (Nornir)

Leora (Athena)

Elaine (Nyx)

Gaius (Zeus)

Yuuhime (Izanami)

Sally (Sif)

Feng Nuxi (Nuwa)

Lin Xiao (White Tiger)

Gabrielle (Njord)

Unas (Shu)

Everett (Tyr)

Ahmed (Geb)

Lucas (Apollo)

Clara (Hera)

Brewster (Garmr)

Ashley (Heimdall)

Ophelia (Thanatos)

Ife (Meretseger)

A-tier

Farrah (Abzu & Tiamat) in Dislyte (Image via Lilith Games)

While A-tier Espers are less potent than the S-tier units, they hold up well against challenging enemies. They can turn the tide of any battle in your favor, but they might need some help to do so. Unlocking all Divine Resonance, ascending their stars, maxing out their upgrades, and more is the best way to use these characters in this free-to-play title.

Here are all the Espers in the A tier:

Farrah (Abzu & Tiamat)

Lian (Jiao Tu)

Javid (Shamash)

Xuan Pin (Jiutian Xuannu)

Jin-Hee (Dokkaebi)

Koharu (Ame-no-Uzume)

Embla (Ymir)

Intisar (Kauket)

Camille (Hati)

Abigail (Frigga)

Nick (Magni)

Zora (Amunet)

Asenath (Nefertem)

Cang Ji (Cang Jie)

Sienna (Gaia)

Hilda (Hypnos)

Yun Chuan (Yang Jian)

Melanie (Medusa)

Jin Yuyao (Queen Mother)

Raven (Odin)

Hyde (Hades)

Triki (Loki)

Catherine (Hela)

Narmer (Ra)

Donar (Thor)

Sander (Set)

Lu Yi (Dayi)

Cecilia (Isis)

Li Ling (Nezha)

Fabrice (Freyr)

Alice (Gullveig)

Jiang Jiuli (Chiyou)

B-tier

Adrina (Chantico) (Image via Lilith Games)

B-tier Espers aren't phenomenal in battles. However, you should not overlook them while creating a squad. While they might not perform well in some situations, they yield winning results in others. However, you must upgrade them before including them in your roster.

Here are all the Espers in the B tier:

Adrina (Chantico)

Alolin (Pazuzu)

Norah (Muse)

Zhong Nan (Zhong Kui)

Li Guang (Vermillion Bird)

Lewis (Ares)

Elliot (Thoth)

Mona (Artemis)

Drew (Anubis)

Long Mian (Ao Bing)

Nicole (Nephthys)

Unky Chai (Yue Lao)

Daniel (Chiron)

Tiye (Nut)

Jiang Man (Meng Po)

Ye Suhua (Shao Siming)

Biondina (Poseidon)

Celine (Siren)

Kara (Serket)

Eira (Freya)

Bonnie (Eris)

Chloe (Medea)

Ren Si (Black Tortoise)

Tevor (Sphinx)

Jeanne (Gerd)

Tang Yun (Six-Eared Macaque)

C-tier

Emma (Jade Rabbit) (Image via Lilith Games)

You should use C-tier Espers only in one situation in Dislyte: if you lack S, A, or B-tiers. These characters provide less utility and demand more resources to yield good results.

Here are all the Espers in the C tier:

Emma (Jade Rabbit)

Uday (Sopdet)

Ain (Ptah)

Parmi (Ninsun)

Ethan (Pan)

Odette (Skadi)

Xiao Yin (Azure Dragon)

Aurelius (Ullr)

Djoser (Atum)

Taylor (Hercules)

Dhalia (Calypso)

Xie Chuyi (Death Guard Hei)

Anesidora (Pandora)

Lynn (Hathor)

Xie Yuzhi (Death Guard Bai)

Heng Yue (Chang'e)

Laura (Neith)

Meredith (Scylla)

Stewart (Dionysus)

Chang Pu (Yao Ji)

Brynn (Valkyrie)

Q (Cupid)

Freddy (Fenrir)

Berenice (Bastet)

Tang Xuan (Sun Wukong)

Lauren (Heket)

D-tier

Daylon (Sobek) (Image via Lilith Games)

If you only have the following Espers in your team, it's time you rebuild it. These characters provide no utility and are the worst in Dislyte's current meta.

D-tier units are ideal for beginners who want to understand the meta and get accustomed to the mobile RPG’s gameplay.

Here are all the Espers in the D tier:

Daylon (Sobek)

Jacob (Jormungand)

Chalmers (Idun)

Falken (Horus)

Arcana (Hermes)

Kaylee (Anuket)

Zelmer (Sekhmet)

Alexa (Aphrodite)

Pritzker (Mimir)

Leon (Vali)

Helena (Helen)

Ollie (Osiris)

Luo Yan (Yanluo Wang)

David (Jason)

Bardon (Baldr)

Layla (Medjed)

Bai Liuli (White Snake)

Li Ao (Tao Tie)

Hall (Hodur)

That concludes our Dislyte Esper tier list for October 2023.