Dislyte tier list: All Espers ranked (January 2024)

Dislyte stands out as the favored mobile game, appreciated for its captivating gameplay mechanics. It introduces a distinctive urban mythological setting, blending elements from role-playing games with turn-based combat, thereby enhancing the overall gaming experience. Beyond these features, Dislyte showcases an array of unique characters called Espers.

Each Esper in the game possesses a distinct power, aiding players in overcoming in-game challenges and achieving victories. During battles, players can choose up to six Espers, emphasizing the importance of understanding which ones are crucial for securing triumphs. To assist players in making informed decisions, a monthly tier list that undergoes regular updates becomes a valuable resource.

This article presents the January 2024 tier list of Espers, guiding players in selecting potent allies for their gaming endeavors.

All Dislyte Espers ranked (January 2024)

Dislyte provides a diverse selection of Espers, each endowed with distinctive abilities. These Espers are classified based on their roles: Support, Controller, Defender, and Fighter. Additionally, some Espers showcase elemental powers like Inferno, Wind, and Flow.

The Espers are organized into various tiers according to their capabilities. The formidable ones reside in the S-tier and A-tier, while the balanced ones are in the B-tier. As the tier descends, Espers with lower abilities are encountered.

S-tier

S-tier character Apollo Lucus in Dislyte (Image via X/@dislyte)

The formidable Espers within the S-tier possess extraordinary strength, enabling them to triumph over formidable foes, making them ideal for battle. Characters within this tier can assist you in effortlessly overcoming challenges and securing victories. Equip them with your most powerful gear, prioritize unlocking their Divine Resonance, and invest in their upgrades to witness gratifying results.

The S-tier Espers include:

Gaia Sienna

Heimdall Ashley

Izanagi Yamato

Nut TIYE

Lian

Garmr Brewster

Apollo Lucas

Osiris OLLIE

Valeria

Shamash Javid

Scylla Meredith

White Tiger Lin Xiao

Chang’e Heng Yue

Hati Camille

Nefertem Asenath

Thor DONAR

Odin Raven

Nyx Elaine

Prometheus Mateo

Set Sander

Calypso Dhalia

SOPDET UDAY

Njord Gabrielle

Medea Chloe

Hestia Ginny

Yue Lao Unky Chai

A-tier

A-tier Espers in Dislyte (Image via Reddit/ u/AutoModerator)

The A-tier Espers prove to be optimal choices for overcoming in-game challenges. While they possess significant power and resilience in battles, they fall slightly short of the formidable strength exhibited by S-tier Espers. Opting for A-tier Espers and strategically enhancing their attributes can greatly ease your progression within the game.

Here is a list of Espers from the A-tier:

Sun Wukong TANG XUAN

SHAO SIMING YE SUHUA

Queen Mother JIN YUYAO

Yang Jian YUN CHUAN

Geb Ahmed

Black Tortoise Ren Si

Freyr Fabrice

Freya Eira

Nezha LI LING

YMIR EMBLA

Vermillion Bird Li Guang

Nephthys Nicole

Cecilia

Ninsun Parmi

Izanami Yuuhime

Neith Laura

AO Bing Long Mian

Siren Celine

Medusa Melanie

Gullveig Alice

Nornir Fatum Sisters

Alolin

Frigga ABIGAIL

Amunet ZORA

Kauket INTISAR

B-tier

Aries Lewis is in the B-tier category. (Image via X/ @dislyte)

Espers in the B-tier category lack outstanding strength and extraordinary powers that guarantee victories in battles. However, they demonstrate a well-balanced level of strength, steering clear of excessive dominance or weakness. To enhance their effectiveness in the game, it is advisable to reinforce their abilities through upgrades before integrating them into your roster.

The Espers in the B-tier category are as follows:

Chiron Daniel

Dionysus Stewart

Zhong Kui Zhong Nan

AME-NO UZUME KOHARU

Artemis Mona

Death Guard Hei XIE Chuyi

Mimir Pritzker

Azure Dragon Xiao Yin

Sobek Daylon

Hathor Lynn

Ra NARMER

PTAH AIN

Loki TRIKI

Hades HYDE

Tyr Everett

Adrina (Chantico)

Atum DJOSER

Dayi Lu Yi

Poseidon BIODINA

DOKK AEBI JIN-HEE

Thoth Elliot

Chiyou JIANG JIULI

Hilda (Hypnos)

Ares Lewis

Eris Bonnie

Pandora Anesidora

Thanatos Ophelia

Anubis Drew

Meng Po Jiang Man

Hela Catherine

Cang Jie Cang Ji

C-tier

Hercules Taylor in Dislyte (Image via Reddit/u/AutoModerator)

Espers in the C-tier exhibit average powers and abilities compared to those in higher categories. Essentially, achieving satisfactory results in battle against higher-tier Espers requires a more substantial allocation of resources.

The C-tier espers include the following:

SK ADI ODETTE

HODUR HALL

Yao Ji Chang Pu

Hermes Arcana

UllR Aurelius

Yanluo Wang Luo Yan

Hercules Taylor

Aphrodite Alexa

IDUN Chalmers

EROS Q

Six Eared Macaque Tang Yun

Magni Nick

Meretseger IFE

Jormungand Jacob

Fenrir Freddy

Death Guard Bai Xie Yuzhi

D-tier

Valkyrie Brynn is in C-tier (Image via X/ @dislyte)

The Espers in the D-tier exhibit limited survivability and possess minimal damage-dealing capabilities. They serve as suitable choices for newcomers to Dislyte who wish to grasp the game's meta and familiarize themselves with its mechanics, as they are the least potent options.

The Espers categorized in the D-tier include:

Bastet Berenice

Vali Leon

Jason David

Anuket Kaylee

Sekhmet Zelmer

Medjed Layla

Horus Falken

Helen Helena

Serket Kara

Valkyrie Brynn

White Snake Bai Liuli

Gerd Jeanne

Tao Tie Li Ao

Baldr Bardon

Heket Lauren

The tier list mentioned in this article is based on the abilities of the Espers. Dislyte provides timely updates that modify the traits of Espers. Additionally, you can choose Espers from the lower tiers and enhance them for a more challenging gameplay experience.