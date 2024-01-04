Dislyte tier list: All Espers ranked (January 2024)

Dislyte stands out as the favored mobile game, appreciated for its captivating gameplay mechanics. It introduces a distinctive urban mythological setting, blending elements from role-playing games with turn-based combat, thereby enhancing the overall gaming experience. Beyond these features, Dislyte showcases an array of unique characters called Espers.
Each Esper in the game possesses a distinct power, aiding players in overcoming in-game challenges and achieving victories. During battles, players can choose up to six Espers, emphasizing the importance of understanding which ones are crucial for securing triumphs. To assist players in making informed decisions, a monthly tier list that undergoes regular updates becomes a valuable resource.
This article presents the January 2024 tier list of Espers, guiding players in selecting potent allies for their gaming endeavors.
All Dislyte Espers ranked (January 2024)
Dislyte provides a diverse selection of Espers, each endowed with distinctive abilities. These Espers are classified based on their roles: Support, Controller, Defender, and Fighter. Additionally, some Espers showcase elemental powers like Inferno, Wind, and Flow.
The Espers are organized into various tiers according to their capabilities. The formidable ones reside in the S-tier and A-tier, while the balanced ones are in the B-tier. As the tier descends, Espers with lower abilities are encountered.
S-tier
The formidable Espers within the S-tier possess extraordinary strength, enabling them to triumph over formidable foes, making them ideal for battle. Characters within this tier can assist you in effortlessly overcoming challenges and securing victories. Equip them with your most powerful gear, prioritize unlocking their Divine Resonance, and invest in their upgrades to witness gratifying results.
The S-tier Espers include:
- Gaia Sienna
- Heimdall Ashley
- Izanagi Yamato
- Nut TIYE
- Lian
- Garmr Brewster
- Apollo Lucas
- Osiris OLLIE
- Valeria
- Shamash Javid
- Scylla Meredith
- White Tiger Lin Xiao
- Chang’e Heng Yue
- Hati Camille
- Nefertem Asenath
- Thor DONAR
- Odin Raven
- Nyx Elaine
- Prometheus Mateo
- Set Sander
- Calypso Dhalia
- SOPDET UDAY
- Njord Gabrielle
- Medea Chloe
- Hestia Ginny
- Yue Lao Unky Chai
A-tier
The A-tier Espers prove to be optimal choices for overcoming in-game challenges. While they possess significant power and resilience in battles, they fall slightly short of the formidable strength exhibited by S-tier Espers. Opting for A-tier Espers and strategically enhancing their attributes can greatly ease your progression within the game.
Here is a list of Espers from the A-tier:
- Sun Wukong TANG XUAN
- SHAO SIMING YE SUHUA
- Queen Mother JIN YUYAO
- Yang Jian YUN CHUAN
- Geb Ahmed
- Black Tortoise Ren Si
- Freyr Fabrice
- Freya Eira
- Nezha LI LING
- YMIR EMBLA
- Vermillion Bird Li Guang
- Nephthys Nicole
- Cecilia
- Ninsun Parmi
- Izanami Yuuhime
- Neith Laura
- AO Bing Long Mian
- Siren Celine
- Medusa Melanie
- Gullveig Alice
- Nornir Fatum Sisters
- Alolin
- Frigga ABIGAIL
- Amunet ZORA
- Kauket INTISAR
B-tier
Espers in the B-tier category lack outstanding strength and extraordinary powers that guarantee victories in battles. However, they demonstrate a well-balanced level of strength, steering clear of excessive dominance or weakness. To enhance their effectiveness in the game, it is advisable to reinforce their abilities through upgrades before integrating them into your roster.
The Espers in the B-tier category are as follows:
- Chiron Daniel
- Dionysus Stewart
- Zhong Kui Zhong Nan
- AME-NO UZUME KOHARU
- Artemis Mona
- Death Guard Hei XIE Chuyi
- Mimir Pritzker
- Azure Dragon Xiao Yin
- Sobek Daylon
- Hathor Lynn
- Ra NARMER
- PTAH AIN
- Loki TRIKI
- Hades HYDE
- Tyr Everett
- Adrina (Chantico)
- Atum DJOSER
- Dayi Lu Yi
- Poseidon BIODINA
- DOKK AEBI JIN-HEE
- Thoth Elliot
- Chiyou JIANG JIULI
- Hilda (Hypnos)
- Ares Lewis
- Eris Bonnie
- Pandora Anesidora
- Thanatos Ophelia
- Anubis Drew
- Meng Po Jiang Man
- Hela Catherine
- Cang Jie Cang Ji
C-tier
Espers in the C-tier exhibit average powers and abilities compared to those in higher categories. Essentially, achieving satisfactory results in battle against higher-tier Espers requires a more substantial allocation of resources.
The C-tier espers include the following:
- SK ADI ODETTE
- HODUR HALL
- Yao Ji Chang Pu
- Hermes Arcana
- UllR Aurelius
- Yanluo Wang Luo Yan
- Hercules Taylor
- Aphrodite Alexa
- IDUN Chalmers
- EROS Q
- Six Eared Macaque Tang Yun
- Magni Nick
- Meretseger IFE
- Jormungand Jacob
- Fenrir Freddy
- Death Guard Bai Xie Yuzhi
D-tier
The Espers in the D-tier exhibit limited survivability and possess minimal damage-dealing capabilities. They serve as suitable choices for newcomers to Dislyte who wish to grasp the game's meta and familiarize themselves with its mechanics, as they are the least potent options.
The Espers categorized in the D-tier include:
- Bastet Berenice
- Vali Leon
- Jason David
- Anuket Kaylee
- Sekhmet Zelmer
- Medjed Layla
- Horus Falken
- Helen Helena
- Serket Kara
- Valkyrie Brynn
- White Snake Bai Liuli
- Gerd Jeanne
- Tao Tie Li Ao
- Baldr Bardon
- Heket Lauren
The tier list mentioned in this article is based on the abilities of the Espers. Dislyte provides timely updates that modify the traits of Espers. Additionally, you can choose Espers from the lower tiers and enhance them for a more challenging gameplay experience.