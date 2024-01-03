Dislyte patch 3.4.0 update: Release date, new events, features, and more

An urban mythological RPG gacha, Dislyte, is getting a new patch update in January 2024. The developers, Lilith Games, announced the news on the title’s official X handle and provided all the details on their official website. This upcoming update brings new features, Swiftspace for selected Espers, events, and more to the title. Lilith Games will also adjust the abilities of some Espers in the upcoming version, 3.4.0.

The developers also made some quality-of-life adjustments and optimizations to the title. This article details the upcoming Dislyte patch 3.4.0 update’s content, server maintenance schedule, and compensation details.

Dislyte patch 3.4.0 release date and compensation details

The release date and details announcement for patch 3.4.0 update. (Image via X)

Lilith Games will roll out Dislyte’s 3.4.0 patch update after a closed server maintenance on January 9, 2024. The maintenance starts at 07:00 and ends at 10:00 UTC +0. Players must download the update from their respective app stores (Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS) to continue their journey.

Those above Level 5 will receive 300 Nexus Crystals as compensation on their in-game mailbox. Additionally, Lilith Games will reward 100 additional Nexus Crystals for every hour of delay in the server opening.

Below are the complete details of all content in the upcoming update of this mobile gacha title.

Dislyte new events

The version 3.4.0 update will bring many new events to Dislyte. Each has different requirements for participation, grants various rewards, and more. Players can also select the Esper they want to obtain from the in-game gacha, Echo.

Here is the list of all new events and their details of this turn-based RPG title:

1) Shimmer Reverb

This Dislyte event unlocks for those who have cleared Chapter 1 and Stage 13 and lasts for 90 days after one enters it. It offers daily and other missions that grant Reverb coins as rewards. Players can use Reverb coins to spin during the event. Each spin drops one Legendary Esper, and every ten gives one Legendary Shimmer Esper.

The dupes won’t drop until one has collected all featured Espers. All obtained characters obtained through spin will go into the Reverb Crate. Players can choose which Legendary Esper they want from the crate after 60 spins. They can select the Legendary only one time during the event.

2) Yun Chan Reward

This is a sign-in event that lasts 30 days after players trigger it. Only those above Level 25 can participate in the Yun Chan Reward. After signing in for 14 days, players can get Dislyte Esper Yun Chan and his Divinate as a reward.

3) Hunter’s Depot

This event starts after the update and ends on January 30, 2024. Those who have cleared Dislyte's Chapter 4, stage 16 on Easy mode can participate in Hunter’s Depot. Players can get Hunter’s Crest for every stamina used. They can upgrade their Hunter’s Level by collecting Hunter’s Crest.

After reaching a specific level, Dislyte players can redeem the crests for various in-game items, such as Shimmer Records, Legendary Abilimon, and more, at the event shop. Players can get a limited-time Avatar, Graywater Hunter, for 30 days upon reaching the maximum Hunter’s Level.

4) Scratch-Off

The Dislyte Scratch-Off event starts on January 22 and ends on February 5, 2024. Players can unlock this event after clearing Chapter 11, stage 16, on Easy mode. Participating in the Point War grants points and Lucky Coins as rewards during the event.

They can use the coins to scratch vouchers and win rewards, such as Legendary Abilimon, Gold Records, and Nexus Crystals. All unused Lucky Coins will convert to gold after the event ends.

5) Celebration Collection

This event starts on January 22 and ends on February 5, 2024. Players above Level 16 can access this event after the update. They can challenge the Ritual Miracle, Desolate Lands, Sonic Miracle, and Sonic Rift and get Bazaar Stamps.

Players get one reward drawing attempt upon collecting a certain number of stamps. Every challenge grants one stamp, and the first twenty grants the double.

6) Boomboom’s Treasure Kingdom

Boomboom’s Treasure Kingdom event starts on January 25 and lasts until February 8, 2024. Players must be at level 16 or above to access it and earn points by completing event tasks. They can use ten points to roll dice once and get rewards based on the tile Boomboom lands on.

Upon moving a certain number of steps, players can Open Boomboom Surprise. Depending on the squad level, it grants Flawless equipment for levels 40, 50, or 60.

7) Royal Flush

Royal Flush will be available for all players from January 29 to February 12, 2024. Players get Magic Keys (up to 10 per day) by spending Stamina in Miracles. They can play the Royal Flush event with keys and obtain various rewards. Royal Flush offers four card sets: Knight set, Joker set, Queen set, and King set. Players can unlock the next set after finding all the clues in the current one.

8) Summon events

Two summon events will go live: Limited-Time Echo Event featuring Yun Chuan (Yang Jian) and Abigail (Frigga) and Limited-Time Possibility UP Event in Echo - Shimmer. Players can use Wish Stones to summon on the former event.

On the other hand, the latter event allows you to select one Legendary Esper to boost its probability rate. The probability of obtaining the selected Dislyte Esper will be 50% in the Legendary drop.

New features in Dislyte

Here is the list of new features in the Dislyte patch 3.4.0 update:

Hell Mode for Story Chapters 5 to 12 will be available after the update.

will be available after the update. Yun Chuan and Abigail’s Event Backtrack will be available for all players. They can participate in the Truth Unveiled story without obtaining Yuan Chuan.

The Swiftspace feature will be available for these Espers: Valeria (Quetzalcoatl), Liam (Xolotl), Abigail (Frigga), and Arcana (Hermes).

will be available for these Espers: Valeria (Quetzalcoatl), Liam (Xolotl), Abigail (Frigga), and Arcana (Hermes). Paths of Experience and Emblem of Expertise will be available for these Espers: Valeria (Quetzalcoatl), Liam (Xolotl), Abigail (Frigga), Arcana (Hermes), Feng Nuxi (Nuwa), Long Mian (Ao Bing), and Xie Chuyi (Death Guard Hei)

A new seasonal game mode, Beatbout , will be available after the update for players clearing Dislyte's Chapter 5, stage 16. Players can defeat enemies and earn Supply vouchers, which can be used to get Supplies from the Tournament Shop.

, will be available after the update for players clearing Dislyte's Chapter 5, stage 16. Players can defeat enemies and earn Supply vouchers, which can be used to get Supplies from the Tournament Shop. A new system, Rival Rune, will be available exclusively for Beatbout and Knockout game modes. It contains up to four secondary attributes, and players can equip Espers with Rival Rune instead of equipment while engaging in Beatbout or Knockout. Players can upgrade Rival Rune with Strongstones and boost its secondary attributes with Boost Stones.

Dislyte Esper Adjustments

Dislyte Esper Jin Qiu's abilities will significantly adjust in the patch 3.4.0 update. (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games will also adjust the abilities of two Dislyte Espers, Jin Qiu (Ru Shou) and Trevor, in the upcoming patch. Here are the changes to their abilities:

Jin Qiu:

Ability 2 (Pump Fatigue): Jin Qiu gains the Punish Evil status effect for two turns without sacrificing HP.

Ability 3 (Just Retribution): Jin Qiu inflicts Stun on enemies for one round if their HP is below a certain percentage after using Just Retribution.

Punish Evil: Jin Qiu’s status effect, Punish Evil, increases base attack and defense stats by a certain percentage.

Intimidate: Jin Qiu’s other status effect, Intimidate, grants Jin Qiu a shield before enemies attack lands.

Trevor:

Resonance Phase 2: Trevor’s passive Neko-Analysis at Resonance Phase 2 lands a critical hit. With Rival Runes equipped, it boosts his critical damage by 100%.