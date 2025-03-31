Disney Dreamlight Valley: All That Glitters quest

All That Glitters is the third friendship quest in the Aladdin Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley and can be unlocked upon reaching the seventh friendship level with Aladdin. Like the Bring Your Own Carpet quest, this one will be tricky to unlock.

This guide will explain how to complete the All That Glitters quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the All That Glitters quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Collect all the flowers for Jasmine's bouquet in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

When the quest begins, Aladdin asks you to collect flowers to make a bouquet for Jasmine. The bouquet must contain the following colors:

4x Yellow Flowers

6x Purple Flowers

Your inventory should have multiple options that fulfill each of these categories. For example, Sunflowers are yellow, while Purple Bell flowers and Purple Hydrangea are purple.

Once you collect all the flowers and make the bouquet, Aladdin will give it to Jasmine. Next, he will ask you to go to Mermaid's Island, which is mentioned in his treasure scroll. This scroll is somewhere on Dazzle Beach. You can reach here using the Magic Carpet. Once you are at the beach, head to the island via boat.

Find the hidden parts of the pillar on Mermaid's Island in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

When you get to the Island, Alladin will already be there. Go and talk to him. You must then search the Island for clues related to Aladdin's treasure. The first item you will see is a Golden Sun Piece.

Looking for the broken pillar on the Mermaid's Island

Look for a pillar around the Mermaid's Island. While looking around, you will stumble upon something stuck in the ground. Get your shovel and dig it up. Unfortunately, you will find that it's broken. Look around to find the broken parts to repair it. The first missing part of the pillar can be fished out of the water, while the second missing part can be found behind a wooden barrel.

After you gather all the hidden pieces, repair the pillar by attaching them. When the pillar has been repaired, return to Aladdin. The next step is to find information about the pillar and take a picture with it.

Upon returning to the Dreamlight Valley, ask the villagers about the pillar on Mermaid's Island. After this is done, head to the Island. Here, you must talk to Jasmine, who will then guide you in understanding the signs on the pillar by rotating and aligning them.

Now, go to the rock where the Golden Sun Piece is. It will decode the message saying, "From the tiniest seed, water creates bloom as tall as golden towers". Once you have received the message, rotate the stones and align them according to the saying. When the pillar puzzle is solved, you will see a treasure on the side. Take this treasure to Aladdin.

This will complete the All That Glitters quest from Disney Dreamlight Valley.

