Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking guide: How to easily make Coconut Cake

Although Gameloft’s Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to make the most of the open world as they embark on an adventure, nothing is as alluring as cooking in the game.

Cooking is one of the core gameplay features that the title comes with, and it is also integral to how you are able to level up friendship meters with the residents and complete missions to get people to settle in your valley.

While there are quite a few recipes that are indeed very easy to make in the title, there are a few that are not, making them quite a tricky dish to cook up. One such dish is the Coconut Cake that Moana will ask you to make as a part of her quest.

It’s one of the hardest recipes to get your hands on as Disney Dreamlight Valley is not exactly clear as to the type of ingredients that are required to make it.

Hence, today’s guide will seek to make things easier for those who are struggling to complete the quest and will go over everything that you need to make a Coconut Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cooking Coconut Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To be able to make a Coconut Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will first need to get your hands on the ingredients required. The trouble arises because the game is not exactly clear about what is required to make it.

It’s not all that easy to decipher the in-game hints, but you can find a list of all the ingredients that you will need to make the Coconut Cake below.

1) Sugarcane (1x)

You will be able to purchase Sugarcane at Goofy’s Stall, which is located in Dazzle Beach.

2) Coconut (1x)

To obtain coconut, you will first need to complete Maui’s quest. Only then will you be able to acquire the resource from Coconut Trees in Dazzle Beach.

3) Eggs (1x)

You will be able to acquire eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley by purchasing them from Remy's Pantry for 220 Star Coins.

4) Wheat (1x)

You will be able to purchase wheat from Goofy’s Stall, which is at Peaceful Meadow.

Out of the four ingredients, you will probably have the most trouble getting the coconut. Since it’s locked behind an NPC questline, you will be required to progress the story further in order to acquire it.

Fortunately, Maui’s missions are not that hard to complete, and you will be able to breeze through them in time at all.

After acquiring all the ingredients, you will just need to make your way to Remy’s Kitchen, use Coal 1x to get the cooking process going, and throw all the ingredients in the pot. You will then obtain a Coconut Cake.

The recipe will be unlocked permanently, and you will be able to complete Moana’s quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

