Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete all of Maui's Friendship quests

Among the many characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the demigod from Moana, known as Maui.

Maui and Moana are integral to each other's stories in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This makes it all the more important to befriend and help Maui.

Players can talk to Maui on a daily basis and bring him gifts to increase his Friendship level. Different quests will be unlocked through the various Friendship levels, offering players a chance to get rewards and additional Friendship gains.

All Maui Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Great Maui

The Great Maui is a Disney Dreamlight Valley quest that takes place after players help Moana fix her boat in the After the Storm quest. This is the first Maui Friendship quest, but it doesn't bring him out of the realm yet:

Talk to Moana in her realm to learn what she thinks of Maui.

Go up the hill behind her and talk to Maui.

Answer the questions he asks in correspondence with his actions in the movie Moana.

Select "Maui, shapeshifter, Demigod of the wind and sea, hero to all," "Magical fish hook that he can use to turn into animals," and "Story of burying eel guts to create a coconut tree."

Maui will be pleased with the answers and upgrade the Pickaxe.

Destroy the barnacles surrounding Moana's boat on the shore.

Return to Maui to complete the quest.

Doing this quest opens up the quests that unlock Moana and bring her to the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After players help Moana, she will eventually suggest bringing Maui in as a resident.

A Feast Worthy of a Demigod

This is the second Maui Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is the one that brings him to the Village:

Go to Moana's realm and talk to Maui on the hill where he was on the first time around. He will express sadness that Moana left for the Village without him.

Let him know that he can come to the Village too, as there is food worthy of a demigod.

Maui will question that and ask for three 3-Star meals.

Create any three 3-Star meals, such as the easy Veggie Pasta, using one Vegetable, one Wheat, and one Tomato.

Head back to the realm with the three meals in the backpack and give them to Maui.

He will be grateful for the feast and can be told how awesome it would be to have him in the Village.

After convincing Maui to move to the Village, place his house on the water, and pay the 5,000 Star Coins to Scrooge McDuck for the construction fee. Maui will now be a resident.

Burying the Eel

Furthering Maui's Friendship level will eventually unlock further quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here's how to complete Burying the Eel:

Find Maui and speak to him. He will explain how he buried eels to create Coconut Trees.

Talk to Goofy to hear about the materials needed.

Gather three Worms and eight Softwood to craft a Fishing Trap at a crafting station.

Go to the dock on Dazzle Beach and place the Fishing Trap down from the Furniture inventory.

Return to Maui to let him know, and the waiting game will begin.

Go back to check the trap after a short while to see if a bubble fishing spot is near the trap.

Keep fishing there until an eel is caught, and bring it to Maui.

He'll require it to be buried on the beach, so dig a hole and plant the eel.

Water it with the Watering Can, and it will soon grow into a Coconut Tree.

Harvest a Coconut and gift it to Maui to complete the quest.

A Tale of Stone and Fire

This level 4 Maui Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley will grant players yet another pickaxe upgrade:

Talk to Maui and follow him to Dazzle Beach.

Examine the things stuck on shore from the storm.

Maui will explain that he can upgrade the pickaxe to remove the debris but needs a few things first.

Travel to Moana's realm and open a storage container on the far side of the boat there.

Collect the items inside and bring them back to Maui in the Village.

He'll be thankful but will require a 5-Star meal to be able to gain the strength to help.

Cook any 5-Star meal, such as Bouillabaisse with a Tomato, any Vegetable, Shrimp, and any two Seafood.

Give the meal to Maui, and he'll upgrade the pickaxe.

Head back down to the debris on the beach and start clearing out the rocks there.

Pick up the piece of Sandstone that drops, give it to Maui, and he'll request a Granite Fire Bowl.

Collect 20 Sand, 25 Stone, 10 Coal Ore, and three Red Falling Penstemon.

Craft them into the Granite Fire Bowl at any crafting station.

Place it anywhere in the Village, talk to Maui, and the quest will be over.

Demigod of the Wind and Sun

This is the penultimate Friendship quest for Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Speak to Maui to have a conversation about putting kites around the Village.

Gather 18 Softwood and 30 Fiber.

Craft three Kites at any crafting station and return to Maui with them.

Deliver one Kite to Goofy, one to Merlin, and one to WALL-E.

Go back to Maui and follow him to the Pillar on the small island just off of Dazzle Beach.

Fish at the orange bubble fishing spot to pull out a Limestone.

Show it to Maui, and the quest will end.

The Heart of Dreamlight Valley

The final quest unlocks when players get to Friendship level 10 with Maui:

Find the demigod and talk to him. He will request you to clear a piece of crust off the Limestone.

Simply take it to a crafting station and clean it off.

Return to Maui. Some of his memories will start returning, such as something called the Heart of Dreamlight Valley.

Go to the very top level of the Dream Castle and pick up the Shard on the right side of the fountain.

Go to Merlin, who will tell you that other materials are needed.

Gather three Purified Night Shards, Water from the Forgotten Lands, and Water from Frosted Heights.

Repair the Shard at a crafting station.

Speak to Maui. He will ask you to take it to the statue at the top level of the Dream Castle.

Place the Heart of Dreamlight Valley into the statue's hand, talk to Maui, and end the quest.

This will be the last quest players can do for Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley, unless future updates add more. After its completion, players will be rewarded with the Maui's #1 Fan Statue.

