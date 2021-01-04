Dixie D'Amelio upsets fans after choosing a verified TikToker as "creator of the month"

Internet personality/TikToker Dixie D’Amelio got trolled on Twitter after she gave a verified TikToker the “creator of the month” award for January 2021. Dixie D'Amelio's relationship with the internet has been a little frosty recently.

Dixie D’Amelio had earlier suggested that she will be handing out “creator of the month” awards to smaller content creators to help them grow. Apart from the award, the TikToker had also promised to share some of the content as part of her Instagram stories.

However, when the January “creator of the month” award was handed out to TikToker Frishta “Frishtaxx”, who has over 300k followers on TikTok and is verified on Instagram, fans were upset.

Dixie D’Amelio upsets fans after choosing a verified TikToker as the “creator of the month”

Dixie D’Amelio had been talking about helping out “smaller” TikTokers for some time and fans were fairly excited. The time had come and the first "creator of the month" award was given on January 1st, 2021.

i had a really good idea about this thing i wanna start on tiktok to help grow small creators...i wrote it in my notes so i remember it in the morning :) lol gn — dixie 🤍 (@dixiedamelio) December 27, 2020

posting the winner of creator of the month today...i will also post some of my fav vids on my ig story — dixie 🤍 (@dixiedamelio) January 1, 2021

However, fans were convinced that the TikToker was small enough. The TikToker in question has definitely got a lower circle of influence than Dixie D’Amelio herself, but 300k followers and verification on TikTok and Instagram suggest that the TikToker is fairly influential.

Frishtaxx is a TikToker who posts fashion and makeup content. When she was announced as the winner on January 1st, fans were quick to suggest that she wasn't deserving of the title.

i’m so thankful for everyone who made the videos but please don’t hate her for being picked. I worked with my team to pick, and plan on having a lot of winners. This is only the first. No need to be upset — dixie 🤍 (@dixiedamelio) January 2, 2021

Dixie D’Amelio responded on Twitter by stating how “anybody” could have won the award. Considering that TikTok has over 300 million active users, Frishtaxx's influence is still quite small.

This is only the first winner. There r more chances to win. Relax — heyyheyYhHey (@UmmNevermin) January 2, 2021

Dixie D'Amelio further explained that a lot of thinking went behind the decision from her and her team.

Followed I just wanted to say what a good idea this is xx pic.twitter.com/Av3tS9HEZH — dunkin_2020 (@Lily89241737) January 2, 2021

dixie, ilysm and congrats to the winner, but honestly you should've picked a smaller creator to promote, and you wouldn't have to speak on this. the person you picked would most likely have everything they need to be successful. honest opinion. — Kaila (@peppermintmelio) January 4, 2021

This is ultimately going to lead to discussions on what measuring stick will Dixie D'Amelio use to separate small content creators from others. Dixie D'Amelio suggested that there wasn't a strict delineation, to begin with, so this shouldn't really come as a surprise.