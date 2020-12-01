DJ Alok character in Free Fire: Release date, skills, ability, and more

Free Fire has a number of features that make it different from other mobile battle royale games. One of these features is the presence of characters with special abilities that assist the player on the virtual battleground.

There are a total of 34 characters in Free Fire after the addition of Dasha. All of them, except for default characters Nulla and Primis, have unique abilities.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. In this article, we take a look at his ability, skills and more.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Jai: Which is the better character in Free Fire?

DJ Alok in Free Fire: Skills, ability, launch date, and other details

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok was originally introduced in Free Fire on 11th November 2019 in a collaboration with one of the most popular DJs and record producers in the world, Alok.

DJ Alok's character has an exceptional ability in the game called 'Drop The Beat.' This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Advertisement

It is an active ability that is best-suited to aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and to restore HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok can be bought from Free Fire's in-game store for 599 diamonds.

Here is how players can buy DJ Alok from the store:

Run Free Fire and click on the store icon present on the left side of the screen.

Click on the store icon present on the left side of the main screen.

Click on the ‘Character’ tab and navigate to the character of DJ Alok.

Find Alok and press the purchase button.

Advertisement

Click the purchase button.

Click the purchase button. A pop-up will appear, asking you to confirm the purchase.