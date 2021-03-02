DJ Alok in Free Fire: What makes the character so popular even today?

Garena Free Fire features several characters in the game, and DJ Alok is probably one of the most sought-after characters.

Besides DJ Alok, there are over 30 other characters, and most of them possess special abilities that aid players on the virtual battleground. However, not all of them are as popular as DJ Alok. There are a few characters that parallel DJ Alok's ability, but still, they are not as famous as him.

There are several reasons that have led to the immense popularity of DJ Alok. This article shares some of the major reasons why DJ Alok is one of the most appreciated characters in Free Fire to date.

Why DJ Alok is so popular in Free Fire

#1 - DJ Alok's incredible ability

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Well, no one can deny the incredible abilities that DJ Alok possesses. He has a versatile ability called Drop the Beat, which creates an aura of 5m and restores 5 HP/second for five seconds, and boosts ally movement speed by 10%.

Advertisement

When the character is leveled up, his ability also enhances. At the maximum level, at level 6, the 5m aura increases the ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP for 10 seconds.

#2 - First powerful character

When DJ Alok was first launched in Free Fire, there were very minimal options for players to choose any other character that matched the skill level of DJ Alok.

DJ Alok is one of the earliest characters to have such a powerful ability, and players who bought Alok easily became biased towards his skill display.

#3 - Free Fire's character gifting option

Advertisement

Image via Samya Sen blogs

Another reason why DJ Alok is so popular is due to the opportunity that the character can be gifted. Hence, players who cannot purchase DJ Alok also have a chance of receiving the character as a giveaway gift from popular YouTubers and streamers to date.

#4 - Players joining the hype

DJ Alok indeed possesses some incredible HP restoration and speed-boosting ability. But the immense popularity has resulted in creating a hype where almost every player today owns DJ Alok, and those who do not own the character are surely aiming to get him just to join the hype train.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?