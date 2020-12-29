DJ Alok vs K in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Ranked mode?

Free Fire has amassed a considerable fan base across the world since its release back. The game is especially popular for the availability of special characters.

These special characters have unique abilities that provide significant assistance to players on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok is one of the most liked and admired characters in Free Fire, while K, aka Captain Booyah, is known for his impressive and unique skillset.

This article compares their abilities to see who is a better choice for Ranked mode matches in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and K in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has a versatile ability to create an aura of 5m that restores 5 HP/second for 5 seconds and boosts ally movement speed by 10%. When the character is leveled up, his ability also enhances.

At the maximum level, at level six, the 5m aura increases the ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP for ten seconds.

K (Captain Booyah) ability - Master of All

K in Free Fire

K has a unique ability in Free Fire. He has two different skill sets: the jiujitsu mode and the psychology mode.

Jiujitsu Mode: In this skillset, K's ability allows allies within a 6m radius to receive a 500% increment in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: This ability of K allows him to restore 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

However, only the Psychology Mode gets enhanced upon leveling up, where the players can recover 2 EP every 2 seconds with up to 150 EP. But, while changing the modes, K has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better for Ranked mode?

Both DJ Alok and K are beneficial characters in Free Fire and are of significant use on the ground. Choosing one over the other is subjective and an individual's choice.

However, in terms of viability in Ranked mode matches, DJ Alok is a better choice than K.

The latter offers a skill set that allows EP restoration. However, Alok's ability allows him to have a constant healing source and also boosts the movement and sprinting speed. Hence, his power is more versatile and viable in the Ranked mode.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.